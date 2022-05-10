Yorkshire venue to embark on £21 million expansion project

A golf club in Yorkshire has applied for planning permission to undertake a £21 million improvement project.

Leeds Golf Centre wants to create an extended clubhouse, 35 net zero eco lodges and improve its golf courses, and do this in an environmentally friendly and inclusive way.

If approved, the golf club would employ 72 more people and add around £3 million to the Leeds economy, according to project bosses.

The Parklane Foundation, the charitable arm of The Parklane Group, which will finance the project, owns the golf centre and is championing the social benefits of the multi-million pound scheme. The charity wants to offer access to the new facilities to inner city schools as part of wider plans for the project.

It says the new facilities would create a “world-class golfing experience”, including overnight stays, while offering more young people across Leeds from different backgrounds access to play the sport through the foundation’s ongoing work at Leeds Golf Centre.

Most of the single storey eco lodges would be located around a new purpose-built lake and plans have been amended following feedback during the process which began in 2018. These lodges are designed to be net zero when it comes to carbon emissions, using renewable clean resource energy.

Hanif Malik OBE, director of The Parklane Foundation, said: “We want to create a place where everyone feels welcome, no matter what their background or ability, and develop a love of golf while positively benefiting the local economy.

“The mix of new facilities and eco lodges means the centre can generate more income, be self-sustaining and that in turn supports the charity’s work there. As it says in the application, the challenges of the pandemic have put the finances of the wider Parklane Group under serious strain.

“Parklane Foundation relies on surplus revenues from the wider group to be able sustain and plug the losses made by the golf club, so Leeds Golf Centre needs to become financially viable through this exciting proposed development.”