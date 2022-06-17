Two Wirral golf courses are saved (for now)

The two golf courses in Wirral that closed down in April may have had their futures secured after their council said they could be part of a community asset transfer scheme.

Hoylake Municipal and Brackenwood Golf Club, closed at the beginning of April after councillors voted in favour of a £20 million cuts plan.

Since then, Royal Liverpool Golf Club has said it could take over Hoylake Municipal as the venue plays a key role in the club hosting the Open Championship, while Ian Woosnam’s brother is helping to maintain Brackenwood for free, to keep it viable if it was to be handed over a new operator.

That looks likely now, as Wirral Council had said it had intended to permanently shut both the golf courses, as well as several libraries and a leisure centre. But it has now said it is moving ahead with proposals for local groups to take over the facilities as part of a community asset transfer scheme.

Two pitch-and-putt golf courses, Kings Parade and Wallasey Beach golf courses, will still close, however.

At a meeting, Wirral Council’s tourism, communities, culture and leisure committee was told that The R&A had called for Hoylake to be saved.

It said the course was “a key part of The Open golf championship infrastructure and without it they cannot stage this global event.”

Meanwhile, Green Party member Judith Grier said retaining Brackenwood gave the council a “real opportunity… to make it a really great place for everyone”.

The council’s tennis provision will remain after the Lawn Tennis Association agreed to underwrite funding and work with the council to appoint an operator to manage the six indoor courts and three outdoor courts.