Carnoustie Golf Links purchases its famous hotel

The famous hotel that provides the iconic back-drop to the Carnoustie Championship Links has been acquired by the Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee (CGLMC).

The price paid for the four-star Carnoustie Golf Hotel has not been disclosed but in 2019 Bespoke Hotels listed the building on the market for £10 million.

The CGLMC maintains the course on behalf of Angus Council, which owns the Championship links.

The acquisition had been secured through an investment partner, reports The Courier.

The purchase could mean an expansion and upgrade for the hotel as CGLMC embarks on a long-term strategy to create a “world-leading destination” for golf.

Michael Wells, chief executive said acquiring the hotel is a “key and natural part” of the committee’s future strategy.

He said: “Carnoustie is a unique golfing ecosystem. It attracts the world’s pre-eminent professional championships in men’s and women’s golf, national and international golf tourists and maintains local access for all in Angus.

“Hotel accommodation forms a key and natural part of our long-term plans to build a more sustainable business that benefits the local and regional economy.”

Wells also said he wants to strike a new 125-year lease deal with landlord Angus Council.

CGLMC says it is critical to ensure the return of top events such as The Open.

The current 55-year lease runs out in 2033.

CGLMC wants a 125-year deal and will form a new company to sublease the Championship course as well as two other courses: the Burnside and the Buddon.

The council is looking at the possibility of its own management arrangement, or tweaking the CGLMC plan.

Authority bosses say progress has been stymied by a range of factors including the pandemic and arranging support for Ukrainian refugees.

“I respect completely that golf is not as important as health, social care, education and real matters of life and death,” said Michael Wells.

“Carnoustie Golf Links is not charged with supporting those critical areas but we are expected to protect and look after the asset on behalf of Angus Council.

“We thought this process would be concluded last year, but nothing has moved on. Adhering to the timeline now is critical.

“This is about securing the return of The Open long-term and creating a world-leading destination resort to potentially deliver over £1 billion of economic benefit to Scotland – £500 million of which will reside in Angus.”