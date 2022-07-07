Golf tourism is worth nearly £300m per year to Scotland

The chief executive of Visit Scotland has said that tourists visiting Scotland to either play its golf courses or watch golf events bring in £286 million to the country every year.

Malcolm Roughhead told The Scotsman: “Golf brings hundreds of thousands of visitors every year from all over the UK and Ireland, USA, Germany and Scandinavia to test themselves as they have seen as spectators and on TV.

“We are very fortunate to have hundreds of exceptional golf courses to suit any budget, many within reach of our cities and main transport hubs. Golf visitors spend more than a typical visitor on extras such as hotels, hospitality, and retail so there is a real incentive for the whole of the tourism industry to appeal to golf fans looking to soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the action this summer.

“Golf is one of Scotland’s major selling points to tens of millions of golfers around the globe, with no other country able to match our history or heritage in the game. Written records of golf being played here date back to the Middle Ages and we have some of the oldest golf courses in the world.

“Overall, it is estimated that golf tourism is worth £286 million to Scotland annually, supporting around 4,400 jobs. As well as the tourism boost, the health and wellbeing aspect of golf was brought into sharp focus during the pandemic as one of the first activities to reopen after lockdown providing exercise and social interaction.”

This month will see the 150th Open Championship take place in St Andrews, while the Genesis Scottish Open takes its slot this week in the run-up to that event at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. It is co-sanctioned for the first time by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour of America, guaranteeing the field is among the strongest ever.

Roughhead maintains these golf events provide the perfect stage to showcase Scotland’s first class golf regions and courses to the world as well as the wider scenery, attractions and a warm welcome.