Is solar the solution?

Rising energy costs and increased environmental and sustainability focus have seen many golf clubs explore the possibilities of sourcing their own power supply via renewable energy.

In the last three months GMG has had over 60 golf clubs start the process of exploring the options available to them…

The Golf Management Group (GMG) has teamed up with Project Solar, to offer golf clubs a marketing-leading solution for solar energy. Project Solar, a division of the Project Better Energy Group, is the UK’s largest solar panel retailer, and supplies and installs market-leading products.

Scott Partington, director for GMG, says: “We partnered with Project Better Energy last year, we identified that they were by far the best company in this space to meet the demands and needs of our golf clubs in the UK. They also offer a five-year guarantee on installations alongside a 30-year warranty on the panels, plus the latest technology.

“Solar PV installations are becoming more prevalent. With recent increases in the cost of power, ROI can be achieved in as little as five years in some cases, taking the savings into huge sums over the life of the panels.”

Depending on the size of the project, clubs can even store the solar energy created on site via batteries and sell back to the grid. Scott continues, “We have a number of options available to clubs with finance packages available if required as well as fully funded and maintained solar installations which could see the golf club fix their electricity costs for the next 25 years from as little as 15p/kWh (index increase at 4% per annum).

“We have had a huge amount of initial interest from clubs looking to manage their energy costs going forward and to reduce CO2 footprints. Bletchingly Golf Club pushed ahead with a solar PV installation with us.”

Q&A: Steve Cookson, general manager, Bletchingley GC:

Tell us a bit about your golf club

We are a busy 18-hole proprietary-owned golf club that has around 420 members in all categories and welcome visitors seven days a week. Our function business is also very strong.

What stimulated the move to solar?

Rising energy costs and uncertainty about future supply.

Green credentials / pressures?

As a company we pride ourselves in doing whatever we can to help the planet by working hard to reduce emissions and encourage projects out on the course to help enhance wildlife and the general eco system.

What savings are you planning on making?

We are hoping that with the batteries connected to the solar panels we will in time be pretty much self-sufficient.

Why choose GMG and Project Solar?

We have a fantastic relationship with all the team at GMG and a special mention to James in the energy department as he has always offered sound advice when contract renewals approach. They were the first port of call when we decided to explore solar as we know we can trust their approved suppliers.

What is your history working with GMG?

We have been members of GMG for around eight years and have helped cut down the running costs throughout the club.

Are there any other green plans for your club in the future such as EV charging points for members?

We are already in discussions to install EV charge points and we don’t believe it will be too long before we are able to offer this service to all members and general public and create another revenue stream.

What advice do you have for other clubs with regards to brokering energy and exploring solar?

In this industry it is about who you can trust and rely upon. GMG and Kevin Kent at Project Solar have been fabulous throughout the process!

