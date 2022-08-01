Sir Nick Faldo to design new course in Kent

The most successful European golfer of all time, Sir Nick Faldo, is to design a new par-three golf course and putting green in Kent.

The facilities will be at Chart Hills Golf Club – where the main course was also designed by Faldo – which is currently undergoing an extensive redevelopment.

The six-hole par-three course will be the first of its kind designed by the legendary golfer, and will feature holes ranging from 50 to 100 yards. Inspired by the career of the former world number one, the short game loop will offer huge variety, with specific design features drawn from iconic holes at St Andrews, Augusta National and the main course at Chart Hills.

Irregular contouring around the greens will be sure to challenge golfers as they take on the new layout, however minimal bunkering will put the focus on playability and encourage variety in shot making, along the ground and through the air. The multifunctional layout will allow play of two three-hole loops or use as a short game range. Designed to be accessible for all players, the course will further enhance the golf offering that Chart Hills can deliver to both members and visiting golfers.

In addition, a 668 square metre putting green, also imagined and brought to life by Faldo Design, will be installed beside the first tee. The design will deliver both functionality and fun, once again featuring key elements of Sir Nick Faldo’s favourite greens from his major wins at St Andrews, Augusta National and Muirfield – including its very own valley of sin.

The green will be multifunctional, with topographical similarities to the main course greens, flatter areas for straight putts and technical coaching, and rolling areas for added interest and fun. This facility will become the club’s primary putting practice area and will be built to accurately simulate the green speeds experienced on both the 18-hole championship layout, and short course.

This announcement comes a year after the completion of a total fairway renovation project that lasted more than 12 months. Since Ramac Holdings acquired Chart Hills in December 2019, the team, led by general manager, Anthony Tarchetti, have been working tirelessly to extensively redevelop and improve all aspects of the entire 250-acre property.

“We are really excited for this latest project to get underway at Chart Hills,” said Tarchetti. “These installations signify the next step on our continued road towards improvement at Chart Hills.

“Our goal from the outset was to cement Chart Hills’ place among the very best golfing destinations in the south east, and we are confident that the addition of this totally unique Sir Nick Faldo-designed par-three course will provide our members and visiting golfers with yet another phenomenal golfing experience here,” he added.

“I am thrilled to see my first par-three short course design come to life at Chart Hills,” said Sir Nick Faldo. “The course will boast USGA specification greens, and the design has been hugely influenced by some of the most significant holes from my career.

“Chart Hills is the home of my first signature course in Europe, and it has been a joy to watch the major refurbishment of the venue over the past 18 months. This next phase of redevelopment is equally exciting, and I really hope that the club’s members and visiting golfers enjoy challenging their short game over the new course and putting green,” added Faldo.