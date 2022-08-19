World Handicap System has created a more level playing field

Analysis of nearly two years of data since the World Handicap System was launched has shown it has effectively made club competitions fairer, particularly by reducing an unfair advantage Category 1 players used to have.

The World Handicap System (WHS), which is based on average scoring, was launched in the UK in November 2020, replacing a previous CONGU system based on aggregate scoring. After some initial teething issues, it seems to have become an accepted system for golfers to use.

Europe’s largest network of golfers, HowDidiDo, has collated club competition data on the system since November 2020, and submitted it to Golf Monthly magazine, which has said it ‘shows the World Handicap System is working effectively to make competition fairer’.

‘A principal objective of the WHS has been for golfers’ handicaps to be more representative of their current playing ability, as the system allows handicaps to be more fluid with calculation based on average scoring. That should mean that, across the handicap categories, players have a handicap that is fair and representative, making competition more equal. Data collated and provided to Golf Monthly by HowDidiDo confirms that WHS is achieving that goal,’ it states.

The data shows that the average Stableford points score in competition has gone from dramatically favouring those in the lower categories pre WHS to being ‘almost equal’ (there’s now just under two points between the average total scored in competition between players in all categories. That has reduced from almost 13 points difference in the 2020 season).

The average score of Category 1 golfers has come down by over 4.5 points in the last two years.

Golf Monthly wanted to see if lower handicap golfers are now less likely to win club handicap events and the data appears to suggest that that is the case, but only because they previously had an unfair advantage.

‘It’s been suggested that the handicaps of the lowest handicap golfers have, on average, come down with WHS owing to the more consistent nature of their play and the likelihood that they will have eight or more solid rounds within their last counting 20. The figures show this might be the case. The average handicap of winners in Category 1 has come down by some 0.5 of a point post WHS compared to only very minor changes in all other categories,’ states Golf Monthly.

‘That might not seem like much. But 0.5 of a shot from 3.4 to 2.9 is a 15 percent decrease compared to changes of less than 1.5 percent in all other categories.

‘If those percentages in handicap reduction are indicative, it goes quite some way to explaining why the average competition Stableford score for Category 1 players has come down so dramatically since WHS – their handicaps are indeed lower.

‘In fact, this year in competition (to end July,) Category 1 players have posted the lowest average Stableford score of all categories – 27.48 compared to the highest of 29.62 in Category 4. That’s quite a turnaround from 2020 when Cat 1 averaged more than six points more than Cat 4.

‘That shows the system is fairer than it was though. Category 1 players now feel hard done by as they’re not winning everything in sight, but there’s a difference of just two points across the board, compared to the 13 before.

‘No system is ever going to give every amateur of every standard an absolutely equal chance. There are too many variables at play for that to happen. But the numbers here show the WHS is doing a better job of keeping things level across the board and giving more players a chance. The Category 1 players might not like it but, going by these stats, any disadvantage they now have is far less than the advantage they had under the old system.’