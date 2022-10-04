Dunbar Golf Club to build 78 new homes

One of the oldest golf clubs in the world has received planning permission to build 78 new homes, a brand-new clubhouse, a nine-hole short course, golf academy, driving range and new greenkeeper facilities.

Funding for the upgrades at Dunbar Golf Club in Scotland, founded in 1856, has been made possible by the new residential development by Cala Homes, designed to blend into the surroundings and split between two locations within the club’s existing land.

The proposals have been approved at an East Lothian Council planning committee. Construction is anticipated to start on site in spring or summer next year.

It follows a careful process that saw Cala and the golf club work with the council to demonstrate how profit from the homes would adequately fund the club’s improvements.

As well as the major economic boost – through construction contracts and long-term employment opportunities created within the club’s staff team including hospitality, PGA services and greenkeeping – these new facilities will ensure the long term attraction of Dunbar Golf Club to the international visitor market and the valuable golf tourism spend which also benefits many local businesses including restaurants, hotels and taxi services.

Jacky Montgomery, director of golf at Dunbar Golf Club, said: “We first secured outline planning permission back in 2015, so it’s been a long journey to get here but we’re delighted.

“Having these exciting new facilities will not only be a major benefit for our members and visitors, but it opens up significant opportunities for local people to get involved in golf and to enjoy the many health and well-being aspects of participating in the sport.

“From the driving range and academy, through to the short game practice area and the Par 3 golf course, we are breaking down barriers into the game. It will also give us much greater scope to further develop the work we do with our local schools and community groups.”

The build programme for the golf club’s new facilities, including a £3.6 million new clubhouse, and the new homes will run in tandem. Phase one will see the construction of the clubhouse, golf academy and driving range along with 60 new homes to the south of the site, towards Deer Park Cemetery, while 18 homes will form phase two to the north, on land which includes the location of the current clubhouse.

Spokesman Alasdair Hughes said: “We’re delighted to have received committee approval for our development proposals. It’s an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to play a role in the next chapter of one of Scotland’s oldest golf clubs.

“This project will leave a powerful legacy, both in terms of sport and leisure – and local prosperity.”