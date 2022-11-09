Project to teach golf to 42,500 children in Glasgow launched

A new community-based golf and entertainment facility has launched an education and community programme that will see golf lessons delivered to 42,500 pupils across Glasgow over the next five years.

Golf It!, a golf concept being developed by The R&A located on the new south bank of Hogganfield Loch, is set to open next summer and is already working with three schools across the north east of Glasgow to inspire the next generation of golfers.

The programme, which aims to introduce pupils to golf in a fun and meaningful way, is teaching the fundamentals of the sport and helps children develop key life skills and techniques that will benefit them both on and off the golf course.

Each of the schools involved will receive five weeks of curricular and extracurricular golf sessions, with the programme already rolled out to over 1,000 pupils across St Rose of Lima Primary School, Avenue End and Sunnyside.

The second term has also been finalised, with a further three schools scheduled to receive the programme through to mid-December. The first year will see the programme rolled out to 14 primary schools across Glasgow.

Alyson Mckechin, community and education activator at Golf It!, said: “Our programme has been designed to give every young person an opportunity to try golf within their time at school and, through our partnership with Active Schools and Glasgow City Council, we’re now delivering golf as part of the curriculum.

“It has been fantastic to see the pupils over the past few weeks go from not knowing how to stand or hold the golf club to quickly understanding the key fundamentals and being competitive within the sessions.”

Working with Active Schools, Golf It! currently has three modern apprentices helping to run the programme, who have each gone from having limited knowledge around the sport to confidently delivering after school clubs and assisting with the curricular timetable.

Russell Smith, general manager at Golf It!, said: “The reaction we’ve had from the first group of young people experiencing golf for the very first time has blown us away. Simplifying the game, making it fun and using equipment that everyone can use has been key to their enjoyment.

“Every participating school will be rewarded with Experience Golf It! Memberships for every pupil, and we’ll be staging a series of festivals when our venue opens next summer so the young people can test their skills and continue their golf journey with us. We can’t wait to welcome them.”

Golf It!, a new innovation that marks a significant financial investment by The R&A, is set to create more than 100 jobs in the east end and will offer a range of apprenticeships that will boost employment opportunities for those living locally.

The state-of-the-art development will include a vast new indoor and outdoor attraction of appeal to everyone of all golf abilities. The facility will include a range of introductory golf formats, including a twist on pitch and putt, adventure golf and community putting green, a 55-bay double decker floodlit driving range and a new-look nine-hole course for all the family to play.

Other attractions and activities include padel tennis courts, nature trails, bike hire and street food-style dining and drinks areas.