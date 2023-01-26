PGA of Australia to feature ‘All Abilities’ field in four events this year

The PGA of Australia and Webex by Cisco have announced the addition of an ‘All Abilities’ field to all four Webex Players Series events in 2023, as part of a drive to advance inclusivity in golf.

The Webex Players Series is a tournament series established in 2021 in which Australia’s leading men and women golf professionals compete with elite amateurs in the same field for the same prize purse and trophy. Now, All Abilities golfers and elite juniors will join the series on the weekends.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said: “The PGA of Australia is passionate about elevating and celebrating the talent of all golfers. We’re working collaboratively across the breadth of the industry to ensure we’re providing playing pathways for the country’s most talented golfers, including our All Abilities competitors, to gain the vital experience they need to compete and succeed on the world stage.

“Over the past few years, and working closely with Golf Australia, together we have built out a roster of playing and development opportunities for All Abilities golfers at all levels of the game which is an important and meaningful body of work that connects Australian’s with a disability with the global ecosystem of golf tournaments and championships. It’s been really pleasing to see commercial partners recognise the importance of this work and come onboard with their support.”

“At Cisco we’re committed to empowering an inclusive future, and with Webex we help provide all people with equal opportunity and voice,” said Aruna Ravichandran, SVP and chief marketing officer, Webex by Cisco. “The addition of All Abilities builds on the amazing success we’ve seen with the Webex Players Series, and further breaks down barriers so that everyone can participate equally and advance inclusivity in sports.”

The Webex Players Series currently features four closely grouped tournaments with views to expand the series in years to come. The series kicks off at the end of this month at TPS Victoria at Rosebud Country Club on January 26-29, before heading to Cobram Barooga Golf Club for TPS Murray River February 2-5. The second half of the series then heads further north for TPS Sydney at Bonnie Doon Golf Club 16-19 February and culminates at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort for TPS Hunter Valley 23-26 February.