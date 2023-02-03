Galgorm Castle installs new driving range technology

Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Northern Ireland has installed Toptracer Range at its academy. The award-winning technology is now available to use by all golfers at the venue.

Galgorm becomes one of only a handful of venues in Northern Ireland that has Toptracer technology.

Ross Oliver, director of golf at Galgorm, said: “Toptracer is transforming the everyday driving range experience, where guests of all ages and ability can play a variety of fun and skill-based games. They can compete against friends, see their shot trace, and receive instant data on interactive game screens in the dedicated bays.

“We are delighted to partner with Toptracer and for Galgorm to become the latest Toptracer Range in this part of the world. Toptracer technology brings the range experience to a whole new level and it’s great that we can roll it out here at Galgorm to complement the other top-class facilities we have on site.”

He added: “This really is a facility for golfers of all abilities, and for non-golfers who perhaps want to try the game but have never been sure how to get started. At Galgorm, anyone can use the Toptracer Range; it’s a great option for warming up before your game or your group golf day, beginners can hit their first shots, while elite players can work on their game and get the data and feedback they require.”