The golf clubs refurbishing their clubhouses

Based on more outdoor dining and indoor events options, some golf clubs have been investing in clubhouse improvements this year.

Several golf clubs have embarked on major clubhouse projects in 2023.

For example, Pyrford Lakes in Surrey is investing £1.5 million in its building.

The clubhouse will undergo a complete transformation that will bring the build quality of the club in line with the golf offering the course boasts. Having seen significant investment to the golf course in recent years, the club, run by Get Golfing, expects the new and improved clubhouse to make Pyrford a complete destination, with a golf, casual dining and events facility for people in Surrey (and beyond) to enjoy.

With a complete interior remodel underway, the new clubhouse will be the home of the ‘Player’s Lounge’. A model recently tried and tested at another Get Golfing venue, Redlibbets Golf Club in Sevenoaks, Kent – the Player’s Lounge is set to become the social hub for golfers. With an exciting contemporary menu and extensive sports coverage throughout the year, the Player’s Lounge will also allow people from the community the chance to relax with friends and family in an engaging, lively atmosphere.

Events are at the forefront of the new design. There will be a fully customisable space capable of hosting up to 200 guests for any style of wedding, party or corporate event. The build also includes a new separate functions entrance with full bifold doors, allowing for indoor / outdoor access with stunning views of the lakes. The aesthetics of the event space can be fully customised to fit the organisers’ needs, whatever the weather.

The clubhouse renovation is not limited to just the building’s interior. A completely remodelled patio and wedding pier will allow for comfortable, casual dining outside during spring and summer.

The wedding pier is a unique offering that will allow couples to take advantage of the gorgeous lakes, within the grounds of the club.

Meanwhile, work to install Callander Golf Club in Perthshire’s long-awaited new clubhouse has also begun.

The old clubhouse adjacent to the first tee was sold and a temporary structure is now available to golfers.

Management committee member and former club captain Walter Hall said: “This is an exciting step forward for our club as we embark on a new chapter in our long history.

“The new clubhouse will provide a much-improved experience for members, visitors and the wider community, and we look forward to welcoming golfers and non-golfers alike during 2023 and beyond.

“It will also provide a better environment for our hard-working staff who give so much of their time and effort to the club.

“Callander Golf Club has been a presence in the town for more than 130 years, and although the club has endured a difficult period, the work of a dedicated band of volunteers and staff is ensuring it continues for many years to come.”

The new structure is in the style of the temporary modular accommodation used at tour golf events, and provides a reception, lounge, kitchen and toilet facilities for members and visitors as well as the wider Callander community.

The design consists of eight ‘blocks’ and includes a viewing balcony, offices and facilities for golfers.