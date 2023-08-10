John Deere extends partnership with the Ladies European Tour

John Deere and the Ladies European Tour (LET) have extended their longstanding relationship with an upgraded three-year partner agreement.

The renewal will elevate the partnership with increased support services and additional investment into the Tour.

John Deere will provide the LET with agronomy and consultation services, as well as equipment optimisation to ensure the best available services are delivered to the LET players, Tour venues and tournaments.

John Deere and the LET have been partners since 2007 and this renewal means that John Deere will continue to be the designated Golf Course Machinery partner of the Tour.

The announcement was made on the eve of a brand new €1 million tournament: La Sella Open at the award-winning La Sella Golf Resort & Spa in Denia, Alicante, Spain, where John Deere equipment was used to prepare and maintain the tournament course.

“This new agreement with John Deere will see our global brands working together more closely to further increase the quality and consistency of our championship courses internationally,” said LET Commercial Director Fiona Harold. “The commitment from John Deere builds on our enduring 17-year partnership and highlights our joint objective to elevate the women’s game at an exciting time for our industry and our Tour.”

John Deere’s Sales & Marketing Director – Turf & Golf, Carlos Aragonés, commented: “We are incredibly proud to extend our valued collaboration with the Ladies European Tour until 2026. Having John Deere as the preferred equipment supplier of the Ladies European Tour is a great honour and a major opportunity to continue supplying our latest technology and innovations.”