Inflation has put 433 golf clubs at risk of closure

A whitepaper written by some leading names in the UK golf industry has concluded that one in six British golf clubs face potential closure due to rising costs in recent years.

The paper ‘Securing the Future of Golf: From Challenge to Opportunity’, written by Custodian Golf, a new company led by Phil Grice, Philip Atkinson, Chris Leeming, and Alasdair Rae, states that there is ‘urgent need for revolution in the industry’, as rising maintenance, insurance and operational costs threaten the closure of 433 clubs in Great Britain without immediate intervention.

Phil Grice, the former chairman of the Golf Club Managers’ Association and general manager of Royal Norwich Golf Club, comments: “We are thrilled to officially launch this revolutionary whitepaper that’s been 18 months in the making. The need for change is urgent.”

The whitepaper also find that rounds booked by electronic booking systems have increased by 90 percent since 2019; there is approximately one course for every 10,000 people in Scotland and one course for every 30,000 people in England and Wales; 346 British golf clubs have 50 or more other golf clubs within a 30-minute drive time (off-peak); and 85 percent of members are male, and only 15 percent are female, and just one percent of members are women aged 20 to 50.

Custodian Golf says it aims to work with golf clubs across England to support them in transitioning to lasting success.

“We are dedicated to revolutionising the golf industry at a time when it is needed the most,” adds Grice. “Our vision is to create sustainable, inclusive and engaging golf facilities that adapt to the evolving needs of today’s golfers. By leveraging comprehensive data and our collective experience, we aim to grow the game and ensure that golf courses remain vibrant and accessible for future generations.”