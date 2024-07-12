Royal Troon’s neighbour attacked by vandals

Vandals have damaged a golf course located just five miles away from Royal Troon one week before it hosts the Open Championship.

The head PGA professional at Prestwick St Nicholas Golf Club has shared images online, which show the extensive damage caused to the course.

Gareth Hardy posted pictures of what appear to be deep holes that had been dug up on the course, including putting surfaces. At least one green seemed to have been left unplayable.

The Prestwick club is expecting an influx of additional visitors, with Britain’s biggest golf tournament teeing off nearby just one week later.

Thousands of fans are expected to flock to Royal Troon to watch the last golf ‘major’ of the year, and many had been expected to make the short five-mile trip south to play a round at St Nicholas.

Hardy says the club’s greenkeepers have worked hard to fix the damage to the best of their ability.

He wrote on social media: “So disappointing to arrive at work this morning to this.

“I really have no idea what goes through people’s heads to do this – the week before the Open where we are expecting lots of visitors here.

“It is just that green, and the greenkeepers have fixed it as best they can, but the damage is bad.”

After the head professional shared the images, hundreds of locals moved to slam the behaviour of those responsible for the “disgraceful” behaviour.

One said: “Unbelievable. Who gets enjoyment from that?”

Another added: “Absolutely shocking! No one knows how hard it is to get the greens and course as good as they can be and now the recovery.”

A spokesperson for nearby Barassie Links Golf Club commented: “Terrible news! We hope that our friends at Prestwick St Nicholas Golf Club can get it repaired.

“No idea what goes through people’s heads to do something like this.”

Prestwick St Nicholas was co-founded by Old Tom Morris in 1851 and is the 26th oldest golf club in the world. It is a traditional Scottish links golf course occupying a prime position on the shores of the Firth of Clyde.