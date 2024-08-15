IGT launches for Scotland

A leading provider of group links golf trips throughout Ireland for more than 30 years is launching the same facility for Scotland.

Irish Golf Tours (IGT) says it will create the same world-class experiences for travelling golfers in Scotland, and that IGT Scotland will be the new home of bucket-list Scottish links golf trips.

The expansion offers golf enthusiasts the chance to play legendary courses from Turnberry to Royal Troon, North Berwick, St Andrews and Royal Dornoch. IGT Scotland guests can expect custom itineraries, guaranteed tee times, elegant accommodations and dedicated transportation. They can also save €250 per golfer on all group golf getaways with IGT for 2025.

Jack Price, head of IGT Travel, said: “We are thrilled to expand our offerings for guests to Scotland. Our goal with IGT Scotland is to provide golfers with exceptional service and unforgettable experiences, just as we have in Ireland for over three decades. We look forward to welcoming groups to more iconic golf destinations.”

IGT Scotland handpicked 32 courses across five breathtaking regions for golfers to explore. Each region has all the ingredients – on and off the links – for the ultimate Scottish golfing adventure.

Aberdeenshire offers classic, contemporary and championship links golf experiences. Royal Aberdeen, Trump International and Murcar rank among the rugged must-play courses on the untamed northeast coast – a gateway to culinary delights, awe-inspiring architecture and vibrant nightlife in the city of Aberdeen.

Ayrshire is a perfect destination for fans of The Open Championship. The glorious Southwest is home to the renowned venues at Trump Turnberry, Royal Troon and Prestwick. Ayrshire also boasts pristine beaches, age-old monuments, subline seafood, and artisan spirits distilleries.

East Lothian is affectionately known as ‘Scotland’s Golf Coast’ for its abundant championship links courses. This illustrious list includes Gullane, North Berwick and Scotland’s Pebble Beach: The Glen. It still leaves time to discover Edinburgh, Scotland’s enchanting capital.

Fife, home of the hallowed Old Course, has been a golfing pilgrimage since the 15th Century. But St Andrew’s is not the only unmissable course in the enchanting Kingdom of Fife. Golfers can also look forward to glorious traditional links at Balcomie, Lundin and Carnoustie.

The Highlands sit between the countryside, city and coast. Its jaw-dropping landscapes inspired icons like Old Tom Morris to create sublime courses at Brora, Narin and Royal Dornoch. The nearby city of Inverness promises Lough Ness, whisky trails and more.