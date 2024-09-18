Third UK golf club in one week announces closure

A third UK golf club – and the second in Scotland – has announced it is closing down in less than one week.

Torrance Park in Lanarkshire has said it has reached the point in which its losses cannot continue, and it will go out of business in October.

The club’s website’s homepage now has the statement: ‘For a significant period of time the Torrance Park Golf Club has been experiencing challenges to being able to run as a profitable business. Unfortunately, it has been loss making for a number of years and has reached a point where this cannot continue. We have therefore undertaken a review in relation to the sustainability of the club, to look at whether or not it is viable to continue operating into the future.

‘As a result of this review, in which we looked at all possible options, we have identified that there is no alternative other than the closure of the club and as such the golf club and clubhouse will close with effect from 1st October 2024.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers and former members for their support over the years.’

Originally designed by former Ryder Cup player Dave Thomas, Torrance Park opened as an 18-hole course in 2009 before being reduced to nine holes in 2023.

This is the third UK golf club in just six days to announce a closure.

Hirsel Golf Club in Scotland closed with immediate effect last week while, two days later, Caddington Golf Club in England announced it would close in less than one month’s time.