Get Claritee: The essential benchmarking tool to help optimise your golf club management and drive revenue growth

In the increasingly competitive world of golf club management, striking the right balance between high revenue growth whilst continuing to drive membership satisfaction, has never been more important. With the rapid shift towards data-driven decision-making in industries across the board, golf clubs are no exception.

Thankfully as we head into golf’s off-season, there could be a solution in embracing innovative technologies that deliver actionable insights and tailored performance metrics. Enter, the thriving software and payments company that now owns market-leaders Club Systems and intelligentgolf – ClearCourse, where it seems this very shift in trends has not only been anticipated but acted upon with the introduction of its latest product, Claritee.

Claritee has been specifically designed to empower golf club managers and secretaries with the benchmarking tools they need to directly analyse their club’s performance against others, providing them with the priceless data they need to succeed.

Golf clubs, regardless of size, age or prestige, face a common goal: how to consistently optimise operations while balancing staff and member satisfaction, resulting in consistent revenue generation. This challenge becomes even more complex when you consider the many moving parts that golf clubs must manage: from membership renewals and retention, visitor green fees, staff performance, member feedback and financial health without even mentioning the obvious and arguably most unpredictable: golf course maintenance.

Traditionally, golf clubs have relied on experience, instinct or sporadic performance reports to guide decision-making. But with Claritee, clubs now have access to a fully integrated, dynamic benchmarking solution that provides real-time data and tailored insights on like-for-like golf clubs to help improve the year-on-year financial health of a golf club.

The importance of benchmarking in golf club management

Mirroring the challenges the sport itself faces, golf clubs operate in a unique environment where balancing tradition with modern expectations is key to success. For club managers, understanding how their operations stack up against similar clubs in the region or nationally can be a powerful driver of improvement. Benchmarking is no longer a luxury – it’s become essential if you want to keep on the front foot.

Claritee makes it possible for clubs to directly compare their performance with like-for-like clubs on both a regional and national scale, in real-time. This means managers are no longer relying on anecdotal feedback, word of mouth or inconsistent metrics. Instead, they can pinpoint exactly where they excel and where there’s room for improvement. Whether it’s membership retention or general efficiency, this new tool provides detailed insights that enable golf clubs to elevate their performance to new heights.

Vanessa Machin, divisional director for ClearCourse Leisure, commented: “I’m extremely proud to finally share Claritee with our customers, developing the software has been defined by brilliant collaboration between both teams at intelligentgolf and Club Systems. Although the process has included multiple iterations, having received invaluable feedback from a combination of our business teams, industry experts and golf club managers, we’ve been able to refine the final product in to something that I’m certain will help managers run their golf clubs in a more efficient and profitable way.”

Imagine being able to identify precisely which areas of your club’s operations are falling behind competitors, or uncovering specific trends that indicate how to improve member experience. Claritee allows clubs to track their performance metrics over time, compare themselves against similar clubs, and use these insights to guide strategic decision-making. The result? A clear, data-driven pathway to revenue growth and ultimately a successfully-run golf club for all.

Tailored insights for every club

While benchmarking tools are useful, with over 30 years of industry experience, Club Systems and intelligentgolf understand not all clubs are the same. Each club has its own characteristics, from the type of membership base it serves to its operational scale. Recognising this diversity, Claritee offers tailored insights, ensuring that data is relevant to the specific context of each club.

This is particularly beneficial for golf clubs looking to refine their membership strategies. For instance, a club facing low retention rates can compare its renewal figures with other clubs in its area, gaining insight into potential gaps in service, amenities or engagement. This level of detail empowers clubs to not only understand their position but also to implement targeted improvements that are directly relevant to their circumstances.

What’s more, the platform offers flexibility in data presentation. Clubs can access real-time data that evolves with their performance. Whether you’re a single-site club or managing multiple locations, Claritee allows you to oversee all data points in a streamlined, cohesive system.

During the initial rollout phase of Claritee, it has received some stellar feedback from industry professionals including Robert Climas, general manager of North Hants Golf Club, who was one of the first to adopt the new benchmarking tool.

“Typically, golf club managers will share data via surveys and spreadsheets, and this is always helpful, however having access to live data straight from IG and Club Systems at the push of a button has been revolutionary. As an early adopter of Claritee, we have been fortunate to be in a position to provide feedback on the system and the speed at which subsequent changes and improvements have been made has been impressive.”

Driving revenue with data-backed decisions

Understanding the financial health of a club is vital, every golf club manager understands this. Claritee provides a wealth of financial metrics that can be leveraged to identify revenue opportunities and make informed business decisions.

For instance, through its financial benchmarking capabilities, managers can compare their club’s revenue streams with others in the region, gaining insights into where they might be falling short. This could mean anything from adjusting membership tiers to rethinking pricing strategies or exploring new revenue streams, such as events or tournaments.

Moreover, the exportable data feature means that managers can easily present their findings to stakeholders, such as board members or committees. This enhances transparency, fosters trust and facilitates better decision-making at every level of the organisation.

Karen Drake, the regional manager and national committee representative for GCMA South West Region and general manager at Clevedon Golf Club, another early adopter of the system, noted the user-friendly interface as being one of the stand-outs aspects and how it can be a general manager’s secret weapon when it comes to persuading board committees: “Since being introduced to Claritee, I have used the data extensively – the benchmarking facility has empowered me in giving the board valuable evidence and useful comparisons to other clubs.

“The system is visually attractive, easy to navigate whilst the graphs and diagrams give succinct clarity to the information being presented, which means that a greater emphasis is given to the analysis. Never before has it been so easy to identify the contribution made by an individual member in the ‘secondary spend’ data. This enables informed decision making on all aspects of golf club life.”

The future of golf club management is here

It’s clear that the golf industry is evolving, and those clubs that adapt to new technological advances will be the ones to thrive. Claritee by ClearCourse represents the future of golf club management – a future where decisions are driven by data, removing any doubt and uncertainty.

Like all Club Systems and intelligentgolf products, it is designed with the needs of golf club managers, and therefore the satisfaction of its members at the core. It is fully mobile responsive, allowing managers to access critical data on-the-go, whether they’re on the course, in the office or working remotely. This ensures that golf clubs are never behind the curve and always able to respond to the challenges of the day with the latest data at their fingertips.

For any golf club manager or secretary looking to improve the day-to-day management of their club, the question is no longer if you should invest in a solution like Claritee, but when. And with its competitive pricing model – offering access to all reports, secure data, and exportable dashboards – Claritee is an investment that delivers a clear return in both financial performance and member satisfaction.

A comprehensive solution for multi-site operators

Larger operators managing multiple golf clubs have their own set of challenges, from maintaining consistency across sites to ensuring that all locations are meeting performance standards. Claritee is designed to meet these needs with its multi-site support feature. This ensures that club managers overseeing various locations can easily access all their sites’ data in one unified platform.

By allowing for comparative analysis across multiple sites, Claritee not only helps to maintain consistency but can also drive improvements where needed. Managers can quickly identify which sites are underperforming, assess the root causes and implement effective strategies. This level of insight is invaluable for multi-site operators seeking to maintain a standard of excellence across the board.

Take the next step to Claritee…

If you’re ready to take your club’s operations to the next level, there couldn’t be a better time to do so. With the leaves starting to fall and another golf season drawing to a close, now is the perfect time to reap the rewards of Claritee and bolster the management of your golf club ready for 2025.

