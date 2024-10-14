Hendon Golf Club victim of race attack

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir October 14, 2024 11:11

A London golf club in an area with a large Jewish population has reported that it has been the victim of a race-related attack.

Large antisemitic messages were written in several bunkers at Hendon Golf Club in North London.

In videos posted to social media, swastikas and the words “f*** the Jews” and “Heil Hitler” can be seen drawn in the sand.

Image from X

In a statement, Hendon Golf Club said it was “the victim of race-related vandalism,” adding that “antisemitic wording and symbols were drawn in a number of the bunkers.”

The club added the signs and words had been removed, and both the police and community security trust had been informed.

Image from X

Hendon has a significant Jewish population. In the 2011 census, Jews made up an estimated 31.4 percent of the area’s demographic.

Police have stated that they are investigating the offence as a racially aggravated hate crime.

 

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir October 14, 2024 11:11
Write a comment

No Comments

No Comments Yet!

Let me tell You a sad story ! There are no comments yet, but You can be first one to comment this article.

Write a comment
View comments

Write a comment

<

Join Our Mailing List


Read the latest issues

Advertise With Us

For editorial enquiries in the magazine or online, contact:

Alistair.Dunsmuir@hdidmedia.com


For advertising enquiries in the magazine or online, contact:

georgina.hirst@hdidmedia.com

Recent Comments

Latest News