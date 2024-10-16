More major clubhouse projects set to go ahead

At least four more leading golf venues have announced they will carry out major clubhouse renovation or new build projects.

This comes after several major golf clubs, including Royal Dornorch, Lahinch, Bolton Old Links, Basingstoke, Maften Hall and Royal Ascot have either unveiled plans for new clubhouses or opened a new building in recent weeks.

Now St Andrews Links Trust has submitted plans for significant clubhouse upgrades at the home of golf.

A large investment will see the Links Clubhouse extended by 1,400 square feet.

Proposals include a new cafe, enhanced retail space and a bag drop area.

And new windows will offer uninterrupted views of the links from the bar and grill.

Meanwhile, an upgraded roof terrace will take advantage of views across the golf courses and back towards the town of St Andrews.

New changing rooms, showers and toilet facilities are also planned, along with renovated locker room facilities for golfers.

The Links Clubhouse serves the Old, New and Jubilee courses.

It opened in 1995 and sits at the heart of St Andrews Links, next to the second fairway of the Old Course.

The Links Trust says the “exciting” plans come amid a boom in demand for golf from locals and visitors to St Andrews.

The body recorded revenue of more than £40 million last year, with more than 283,000 rounds played.

Trust chief executive Neil Coulson says: “We’re excited to unveil these plans to deliver a significantly enhanced experience at the home of golf.

“The appetite and demand to play at St Andrews Links since the pandemic has been unprecedented.”

Meanwhile, plans to make alterations to the clubhouse at Prestwick Golf Club to deliver a “world class facility” have been approved.

Denizen Works, on behalf of the club, submitted a planning application to South Ayrshire Council for alterations to the clubhouse.

This included moving and expanding the current restaurant to give visitors better views onto the greens.

The club says that the best views of the course are currently occupied by office space, and that the proposals “seek to gift these to the visitors”.

The plans also include a new stairway to the first floor, as well as improved and expanded sanitary facilities.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Prestwick Golf Club is an institution of international significance and the amendments proposed to the first floor will ensure the quality of the user’s experience reflects the prestige of the club.”

The construction of a new clubhouse on the present site took place in 1868, before the clubhouse was extended in 1877 and 90 lockers, which are still in use today, were added in 1882.

A major redevelopment was completed in 1999 consolidating the clubhouse’s prominent position overlooking the first tee and 18th green.

And Knowsley Council has approved plans for the future of the Kirkby Valley Golf Course, operated by Green Circle, that will create the region’s first ‘Total Golf’ destination.

Green Circle’s planning consultant, Richard Gee, of Roman Summer, said: “It’s been a long process, but we are grateful to Knowsley Council planning officers who have worked with us to refine plans and ensure the best possible scheme that will deliver one of the UK’s premier public pay and play golf destinations.”

The project includes A new clubhouse, a state-of-the-art two-tier driving range, including golf simulation and teaching spaces to teach and develop key golf skills; an improved 18-hole championship course with reshaped greens, tees and new irrigation and drainage system to guarantee all-year-round playability; a new nine-hole par three academy course; and an 18-hole adventure golf course.

Green Circle property director, Michael Hanlon, said: “Golf is at the core of our business and our Total Golf model is about breaking down barriers to participation and making the game as attractive, accessible and affordable to as many people as possible.

“Kirkby Valley is a unique asset, as it enables us to offer every format of the game in one location. This will be a ground breaking development and completely unique in this region.”

John Cassell, of Brock Carmichael Architects, said: “The new clubhouse and driving range buildings will provide first class social and leisure facilities. and will provide a much needed social amenity for the Kirkby community as well.

“It was important that the design and materials of the buildings fitted in with the wider masterplan, and complimented the natural landscape and visual character of the course.”

Green Circle’s operations director, Yvonne Jackson, said: “We’re committed to ensuring that as many jobs as possible are for local people and we will be working with Knowsley Council and partners to target opportunities for those who are long term unemployed or disadvantaged in the labour market.

“We are also a Merseyside-based company and are, therefore, committed to using local contractors and suppliers during the construction phase to maximise the benefits to the local economy.”

Green Circle envisages work starting in spring 2025, with all the new facilities earmarked to open by April 2028.