Here’s some of the World Golf Awards winners

The illustrious annual World Golf Awards, which reward excellence in the golf tourism market, were hosted on the island of Madeira at Savoy Palace from Savoy Signature on November 22, and showcased numerous winners.

Votes were made by travel professionals, media and consumers worldwide.

The ceremony brought together industry leaders from more than 65 nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, North America and Oceania.

Troon International, which provides golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, secured a sweep of prestigious accolades – with 15 facilities across four continents claiming 22 awards.

Standout wins included Al Zorah Golf Club in the UAE, recognised as the Middle East’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility, Best Golf Course and Best Golf Real Estate Venue, Madinaty Golf Club in Egypt, which earned the titles of Africa’s Best Golf Course and Egypt’s Best Golf Course and The Grove, named England’s Best Golf Hotel 2024.

In Asia, Victoria Golf Resort (Sri Lanka), Prestige Golfshire Club (India) and Vattanac Golf Resort – East Course (Cambodia) were all named Best in Country.

Europe saw similarly high achievements, with Costa Navarino in Greece winning the titles of World’s Best Golf Venue and World’s Best Golf Clubhouse, whilst PGA National Czech Republic was once again named Best in Country.

DJ Flanders, Executive Vice President of Troon International, expressed his pride in the awards, saying: “These awards are a testament to each of our ownerships and their commitment to sustainable development and best-in-class golf experiences.

“We are incredibly honoured to be recognised at the 2024 World Golf Awards, which is a testament to the hard work and high standards that our teams maintain day in and day out, delivering the Troon Golf experience. Our focus remains on delivering world-class service, exceptional playing conditions, and unforgettable experiences for members and guests alike.”

Away from Troon, La Hacienda Links Golf Resort’s halfway house has had its status as the World’s Best confirmed, just 15 months after opening.

Blessed with one of the most picturesque settings in European golf, the halfway house is situated between the ninth and tenth holes of the Costa del Sol resort’s acclaimed Links course and enjoys the same panoramic views of the Mediterranean, Gibraltar and the African coastline. Golfers are invited to soak in the views while enjoying freshly made tapas, snacks, drinks and desserts – including at the acclaimed Calma bar – before taking on the second half of the course.

The modern design also exemplifies the resort’s long-standing commitment to the environment, being constructed with sustainable materials and best bioclimatic practices to achieve a carbon footprint of almost zero.

Javier Jimenez-Casquet, director general at La Hacienda Links Golf Resort, said: “Throughout the planning and design process, we wanted to create a halfway house experience that went above and beyond anywhere else in golf, and this award vindicates the considerable time, effort and money that we invested into the project.

“We often see players return to the halfway house after they have finished playing golf for the day, and we even get feedback from some golfers that they’re reluctant to leave and carry on with their round!”

Dundonald Links was named Scotland’s Best Golf Hotel for the second year in a row.

The Ayrshire resort’s luxury lodges were meticulously designed to be the ultimate stay-and-play haven for golfers. The stylish two, four and six-bedroom lodges – which all feature full self-catering facilities and ensuite bathrooms – include features like designated golf club storage space, complimentary access to Sky Sports channels and even practice putting greens on each unit’s doorstep.

Ashley Pheasant, head of golf for Darwin Escapes, said: “In a category with so many incredible candidates it’s an honour for us to be named the best hotel in Scottish golf again.

“As well as being popular with golfers who come to play our course, we have found that many players like to base themselves in our lodges or rooms while they take on other exceptional golf courses in the wider Ayrshire area, which is very pleasing to see.”

Antognolla Golf, a spectacular Robert Trent Jones Jr. championship course, once again claimed the title of Italy’s Best Golf Course.

This is the third time Antognolla Golf has been crowned Italy’s Best Golf Course at the World Golf Awards, following wins in 2020 and 2022.

Accepting the award on behalf of the owners and team, the Director of Golf at Antognolla, César Burguière, said: “Being named the Best Golf Course in Italy for the third time is an incredible honour and a true reflection of the dedication and hard work of our exceptional team. This achievement showcases the meticulous preparation and attention to detail that happens behind the scenes at Antognolla.

“We are on a journey of continuous improvement, and the upcoming Six Senses Resort and Residences represents a key milestone in that vision. The addition of luxury facilities will further elevate the experience for our guests, blending world-class golf with unmatched wellness and relaxation.

“We remain dedicated to setting new standards for luxury golf destinations in Europe, and this award inspires us to keep raising the bar.”

La Réserve Golf Links at Heritage Golf Club, Mauritius was named World’s Best New Golf Course.

Didier Gayat, Golf Director at La Réserve Golf Links, said: “This is an absolute honour.”

The GEO Certified Development was co-designed by renowned course architect Peter Matkovich, who was voted Golf Architect of the Year.

Global destination Quinta do Lago was named as the World’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue for the first time.

Sean Moriarty, CEO of Quinta do Lago and one of three people from the resort that were present to receive the accolades, said: “We believe Quinta do Lago truly is one of the world’s premier golf and lifestyle destination, so to be recognised in three categories – including winning the title of ‘World’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue’ – is testament to the work of every team member across our resort.

“Our resort offers a unique blend of luxurious living and natural beauty. The region is renowned for its excellent food, high levels of security and ideal weather, providing an exceptional quality of life. Here, you will find peace and tranquillity, a strong sense of community and a place that truly feels like home in a way unlike anywhere else.”

With three outstanding golf courses, it is little surprise Quinta do Lago has been rewarded with the accolade of ‘Europe’s Best Golf Venue’ – retaining the title it received at last year’s awards.

The iconic South Course has also once again taken home the honour of Portugal’s Best Golf Course, the fourth successive year it has received the award since undergoing a €7million upgrade.

Moriarty added: “2024 has been a hugely successful and enjoyable year for us. We continue to go from strength to strength and with further investment and projects planned for 2025, we are extremely excited for what the future holds for Quinta do Lago.”

INFINITUM retained its crown as Europe’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue, while the acclaimed Ruins layout was named Europe’s Best Nine Hole Golf Course.

Already a major player in continental golf, the Catalan resort has taken the real estate industry by storm in recent years, building and selling more than 200 villas and luxury apartments a stone’s throw from the Mediterranean Sea.

Joaquín Mora Bertrán, Deputy General Manager of Golf, Beach Club and F&B at INFINITUM, said: “We were delighted and honoured to be named Europe’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue at last year’s World Golf Awards, and retaining the award for the second year in a row means even more to us because of how fierce the competition is from across the continent.

“When INFINITUM stepped into the world of real estate, our vision was to grow into one of the world’s premium residential communities – not just for golfers, but for anyone who loves leisure and lifestyle. This award shows us that we are on the right track and look forward to challenging for it once again next year.”

Mora Bertrán added: “We’re so happy to see the Ruins course receive well-deserved recognition. In our view, this is one of the most underrated golf courses in Europe and should be played by all who visit.”

Apes Hill Barbados was once again a star performer, with the Caribbean resort and residential community winning in five categories, including World’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility and the Caribbean’s Best Golf Course.

Eclipsing its four-trophy haul at last year’s ceremony, the venue was also named as having the Best Golf Clubhouse in the Caribbean, as well as winning Barbados’ Best Golf Course. The title of World’s Best Golf Academy Venue completed an impressive quintet of wins with recognition for Apes Hill’s state-of-the-art Performance Centre.

A long-standing staple of the Caribbean golf scene, Apes Hill Barbados has undergone an extensive transformation since investment from Canadian entrepreneur Glenn Chamandy in 2019. The late Ron Kirby was entrusted with overhauling Apes Hill’s original golf course and the new-look, par-71 layout reopened to rave reviews at the end of 2022. The award-winning design was Kirby’s final work before he passed away in August 2023.

Sunil Chatrani, executive chairman of Apes Hill Barbados, said: “We are honoured to be recognised once again in multiple categories in the most prestigious awards in our industry.

“To be recognised as the best golf course in not only Barbados, but the whole Caribbean, means a great deal to us as we strive to establish one of the region’s leading destinations.

“Ron Kirby created a magnificent golf course, and we are also very pleased to see our sustainability work awarded, while our relatively new clubhouse is the perfect place for golfers to unwind and enjoy the unique setting of Apes Hill pre- and post-round.

Attending the awards in Madeira, Apes Hill’s director of golf, Jody Addison, said: “It was a fantastic reception where we were able to celebrate another memorable night in the journey of Apes Hill.

Addison, who personally oversaw the development of the Performance Centre, was equally effusive about the facility receiving the award for World’s Best Golf Academy Venue, adding: “Quite simply, there is no other teaching centre like it anywhere and this award is a reflection of the planning and detail that has gone into its development. Whatever your level in the game, the

Performance Centre is the perfect place to improve – and we are very proud to have it at Apes Hill.”

Praia D’El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort was named Portugal’s Best Golf Hotel.

Investment at the resort has seen the hotel enhance its luxury lifestyle offering after completing a comprehensive upgrade of its Kalyan Spa and indoor pool area, giving guests the ultimate opportunity to unwind and relax. Improvements in the hydrothermal area have included the addition of a vitality pool and a relaxation pool, while a modern Finnish sauna, Turkish bath area and sensory shower have also been added. 2024 marked the first full year the hotel has been in operation with the new improvements.

António Ferreira da Silva, golf sales director at Praia D’El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort, said: “To be named ‘Portugal’s Best Golf Hotel’ is a real honour and one that we are delighted to have received following substantial work at our hotel.

“When it comes to golf in Portugal, we feel we offer one of the best 36-hole experience. When you combine the golf with the five-star quality of our hotel and the outstanding service, you really get an experience to remember.”

And the Dunas Course at Terras da Comporta confirmed its growing reputation as one of the world’s ‘must-play’ golf venues after claiming three of the top international accolades.

The par-71 layout near Lisbon enjoyed a night to remember, with Terras da Comporta director of golf Rodrigo Ulrich on hand to collect the hat-trick of awards including the coveted honour of World’s Best Golf Course.

In addition, The Dunas Course – golf architect David McLay-Kidd’s first golf design project in mainland Europe – was also named as Europe’s Best Golf Course and Europe’s Best Eco-Friendly Golf Facility. The accolades come just 13 months after the layout officially opened to widespread acclaim in October 2023.

Rodrigo Ulrich, director of golf at Terras da Comporta, said: “We knew The Dunas Course was going to be something special and it’s incredible to see what we have achieved in such a short space of time, with people travelling from all over the world to play the course.

“The reaction and feedback that we receive from everyone that visits is amazing and the great thing is that The Dunas is only going to get better as it matures. It’s been a meteoric rise to the top and we couldn’t be any prouder to win three such prestigious awards.”

Chris Frost, managing director of the World Golf Awards, said: “It’s very impressive for any golf course to win three awards and everyone at Terras da Comporta should be congratulated on their fine achievement.

“It’s rare for a golf course to make such a big impact in a short space of time as The Dunas has. It is the course that is on everyone’s lips at the moment and it already has a golf following all over the world.”