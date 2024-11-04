North Oxford Golf Club to close next year

A historic golf club in Oxfordshire has been earmarked to close down next year so that houses can be built on the land.

The 117-year-old North Oxford Golf Club has been selected to be part of a development of 1,180 homes to help meet the city’s housing shortage.

Members have been told the club, which lies just three miles from Oxford city centre, will close on October 31, 2025.

Jill Northover, who has been a member since 2001, says the closure of the 70-acre site will have a devastating impact on many of the club’s 450 members, particularly elderly members.

She told the Oxford Mail: “We are going to close, we are accepting that.

“There is an awful lot of sadness about the fact that they’re going to build houses and destroy the green land, but there is also a wider issue.

“They can’t do anything until we have vacated the course. The problem is, where is everyone going to go and play?

“There is a lack of insight into the fact that it provides such a good environment for people. We feel very at home here. We’re all supportive of each other.

“I wanted to carry on playing here because the course is ideal. It’s tricky, but it’s not hugely long. It’s also flat, so it provides good exercise for a lot of people.

“It’s very, very sad. I think a lot of people can’t believe it will happen. It’s such a shame that it will be destroyed.

“We’ll vacate the course next year and it’ll sit here and nothing will happen for a while, possibly years. That will be such a waste.

“For a lot of people, coming here is a lifeline. It’s not just about houses, it’s about people and their lives. One member who is 90 comes here every day. It’s people like him I just feel so sorry for.

“The loss of spaces like this can lead to increased isolation and a decline in physical and mental well-being for local people.

“We urge the local authority to consider the profound impact on our older residents especially, and to ensure their voices are heard in the decision-making process.

“Whilst any future relocation sounds simple, people affected can sometimes get lost in the long grass of how big decisions are then implemented over time.

“Oxfordshire is not the easiest of places to get around, something that has worsened in recent times.”

Ian Middleton, who represents Kidlington South on the district council, said: “Even though I’m not a golfer myself I appreciate how precious this course is to the members of the club.

“It’s been maintained and nurtured for well over 100 years and provides a valuable resource for those seeking some gentle recreation.

“This is especially important for older people, particularly women who I know regard the club and the course as a haven that allows them to exercise in a safe and secure environment.

“The course also supports a wide range of wildlife because, unlike many other such facilities, it has a well-managed array of veteran trees and hedgerows.

“Many of the trees have been there since the course was first laid and represent a vital carbon sink in an area surrounded by roads and other proposed developments that will generate harmful emissions.

“A significant amount of this vital green infrastructure is likely to be lost during the development which I think would represent an act of wanton environmental vandalism.”

“At the very least there should be a requirement that as much of the existing greenery and tree cover is retained.”

MP Calum Miller, whose constituency includes Kidlington, said: “I am really sad to hear that North Oxford Golf Club will close soon.

“Maintaining an active lifestyle and being part of a community who share an interest helps to keep you physically and mentally well. Sports clubs play a huge part in that.

“So I am really sorry for those who will miss this when the club closes.”