Scottish club hopes to move to nine holes

Craigie Hill Golf Club in Scotland has submitted a planning application to reduce its holes from 18 to nine, build a new ‘Sports and Community Hub’ and create a residential development.

If approved, the Perth-based golf club’s clubhouse will undergo a full redevelopment to provide a versatile community hub, including space for dance, martial arts and social events, alongside areas designated for wellness and meetings.

In addition to meeting the demand for a nine-hole golf course the project envisages extensive woodland planting, amenity space, ancillary sporting offerings, upgraded access arrangements and additional footpaths and cycling routes at Craigie Hill and the Buckie Braes beauty spot.

Club captain and transition board member Dave Mitchell has hailed it as a major milestone in a project which has evolved over the last 18 months.

“The membership has been fully briefed every step of the way and their support has been vital in bringing forward this exciting project,” he said.

“From the outset, the club has ensured engagement with the wider community has been at the forefront and we are grateful to those who have provided input to our vision not just for golf but for enhancing the leisure offering in the Craigie Hill area.

“The proposal includes significant improvements in community facilities and green spaces.

“The status quo is not an option. Two golf clubs have closed recently in Scotland. These proposals present a one-off opportunity to create a sustainable future for Craigie Hill and ensure the local community can enjoy the leisure provision for years to come.

“The housing element on the northern slopes is essential to fund this development of exciting sporting and leisure opportunities.

“We have taken on board views expressed by individuals and groups representing the local community and the 175 homes now being proposed will be a mix of two, three, four and five bedrooms, with 43 much needed affordable houses and 33 bungalows forming part of the overall development.”

Several golf clubs have announced plans to cut their holes from 18 to nine in recent years. This year members of Naunton Downs Golf Club in Gloucestershire took legal action against their own venue over a reduction in the number of holes from 18 to nine, while just a few days ago Balmoral Golf Club in Northern Ireland stated it is considering the option of reducing its number of holes as well.