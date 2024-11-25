Trump Turnberry still not on Open rota

The R&A has said Trump Turnberry is still off the Open rota but there could be a “path forward”, as more big name golfers express support for the 47th US president.

The venue has hosted the Open Championship four times, the last in 2009, but The R&A stated in January 2021 that it “will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course”; a reference to President Trump, whose sons run the company that owns the venue.

This summer, Nic Oldham, general manager at Trump Turnberry, said “it would be great if The R&A would consider returning the Open to Turnberry”.

However, Martin Slumbers, the outgoing chief executive of The R&A, has said there would be no change in the policy for the foreseeable future.

He said: “We are in a position at the moment, with respect to Turnberry, where we will not be taking any events there until we are comfortable that the whole dialogue is about golf. I think Turnberry is a fantastic golf course. A lot of people know that it is my favourite links course.

“So, I think that position is clear and I think there is a path forward if that situation changes. When you look at the major championships, we want the whole thing to be purely about the golf course and to be purely about the players that are competing on it.

“And to make sure that there’s no sort of media noise that detracts away from the fact that this is a golf championship, the oldest and original golf championship, and that should be the single source of the media coverage. I think that’s really important if we’re going to preserve the strength of our events.”

Donald Trump welcomed two-time US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau on stage during his victory speech after he defeated Kamala Harris, and he has received support from other golfers of late.

Rory McIlroy said he could bring peace between the PGA Tour and LIV, Sam Burns posted a picture of himself on social media while wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap and Charley Hull has become the latest sports star to do the ‘Trump dance’ during a competition. She later said: “I like how he just says things, he doesn’t care what people think and he’s straight to the point. I wish he was head of the UK!”