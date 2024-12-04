Club to sell course for housing and relocate

Balmoral Golf Club in Northern Ireland has agreed to sell its land for housing and relocate to a new 149-acre location about four miles away.

This will be completed in the next few years and the club’s new golf course will be designed by Paul McGinley.

This follows a members’ resolution being carried by “an overwhelming majority” at an extraordinary general meeting, which had been called following months of financial uncertainty at the club..

The 110-year-old club will now enter into a partnership with the Dublin-based Merrion Property Group, reports Irish News.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Balmoral will vacate its 75-acre site and make the move four miles away to a new 18-hole course, which will be designed by former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, complete with a clubhouse.

It is understood that the troubled club will benefit from a financial add-on running to around £4 million.

In the meantime, Balmoral Golf Club will continue on its present site, probably for the next three to five years.

Club captain Michael Ewings said: “I am absolutely delighted with the decision made by the membership to secure the future of Balmoral Golf Club for generations to come.

“Balmoral has a proud history and a very loyal membership, and we look forward to an exciting venture on our new and modern facility.”