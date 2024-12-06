Two English golf clubs to merge

Maidenhead Golf Club in Berkshire and Flackwell Heath Golf Club in Buckinghamshire have announced they are set to merge.

The new golf club is set to go live on January 1, 2026 and will be located where Flackwell Heath Golf Club currently is. It will be called Maidenhead and Flackwell Heath Golf Club.

This comes after the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead announced plans to redevelop Maidenhead’s current site at the end of 2025. The council aims to receive £105 million from a deal with Cala Homes to build 1,500 homes on Maidenhead’s golf course.

The club has been seeking a new home for its members for several years.

Both clubs were established between 120 and 130 years ago.

Andy Ferguson, chair of Flackwell Heath Golf Club, said: “We are incredibly pleased to be merging with Maidenhead.

“Combining the strengths of both clubs and their respective memberships is the perfect match.”

Brian Aldridge, club captain of Maidenhead Golf Club, also welcomed the merger.

He said: “Maidenhead Golf Club are delighted to have found a new home for our members.

“With our long-shared history and proximity to Maidenhead, Flackwell Heath is a perfect fit.”