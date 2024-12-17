Walking on water

Brora Golf Club has installed a modern irrigation system, which has led to significant improvements. The funding for this was simple.

Brora Golf Club is widely regarded as one of James Braid’s finest designs – an exquisite links course that perfectly balances challenge and enjoyment, providing a true test for golfers of all abilities.

In its ongoing effort to enhance the course, led by general manager David Gemmell, the club identified a crucial area for improvement: upgrading the irrigation system.

Securing funding for a project like this can at times be challenging, particularly when the work involves an unsecured asset. However, the club were able to take advantage of modern financing options, which are flexible in supporting these projects. By opting for this solution, the club was able to make a significant environmental investment without compromising its financial stability.

With a strong track record and excellent aftersales support, Turf Irrigation Services (TIS) was awarded the contract to upgrade Brora GC’s system. Working closely with course manager James MacBeath and his team, they installed Rain Bird 752 Series sprinklers to greens, tees and approaches, along with a new IC system, pumping plant and pipe network.

Despite the challenges of the classic Scottish winter weather, the project was completed well ahead of the playing season, ensuring minimal disruption to golfers.

Now fully installed, the new irrigation system delivers enhanced reliability and control, ensuring more efficient water management. The environmental and operational efficiencies gained from the system reduce maintenance costs, freeing up resources for other areas of course development.

Funding an unsecured asset, such as an irrigation system, highlights the versatility and adaptability offered by funding options. The golf course remains the club’s most valuable asset, and this upgrade plays a crucial role in preserving its quality and sustainability for the long term.

“The new irrigation system gives us much greater control over our water application, ensuring consistent conditions across the course.

“Not only does this improve the playability and health of the turf, but it also aligns with our long-term goals of reducing water usage and being more environmentally conscious. Golf Finance made the entire process seamless, which was very important especially given the size and significance of the project,” said David Gemmell.

For more information, visit www.golffinance.co.uk or email sales@golffinance.co.uk