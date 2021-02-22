Two entrepreneurs snap up two golf facilities

Two entrepreneurs from Cheshire have purchased a Donald Steel-designed 18-hole golf club in Yorkshire as well as another nearby golf facility.

Jonathan and Lynn Spencer have bought the 39-year-old Boothferry Golf Club together with the adjacent Howden Footgolf and Driving Range, which includes a nine-hole golf course.

The sale, for an undisclosed price, was conducted on behalf of the owners who themselves acquired the businesses from East Riding of Yorkshire Council in 2005.

Boothferry Golf Club was developed by the former Boothferry Borough Council on land that had, in the early 1920s, been the site of the development of the ill-fated R38 airship, and in the late 1920s the construction by Barnes Wallis of the R100 airship.

Opening in 1982, the par 73 course extends to 6,651 yards. The adjacent former ‘Eagles’ centre operation comprises a 20-bay driving range, a nie-hole par 30 course and two footgolf courses.

The now former owner, Chris Mowforth, said: “Last year was a phenomenally busy one for the golf club and it has been great to see so many people playing, as well as new members taking up golf at Boothferry, so I feel the club is really well placed for Jonathan and Lynn to take it forward.”

A spokesman for the agent, Christie & Co, added: “Boothferry Golf club has a good reputation in the area and the various treatments and drainage facilities Chris, and the team, have implemented over the years mean that temporary tees and winter greens rarely have to be used, something the membership appreciates.

“Since outdoor activities including golf were allowed to reopen in June last year, we have seen a surge in interest for outdoor businesses. The golfing sector has definitely benefitted from this and we envisage that golf will again be one of the first activities allowed to re-open following the easing of the current lockdown restrictions.”