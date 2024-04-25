Meldrum House sold to Apex Hotels

Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course in Aberdeenshire has been bought by Edinburgh-based Apex Hotels for an undisclosed sum.

The venue had been in the hands of Bob Edwards, David Buchan and Terry Buchan since 1993, and they built the Knights Golf Course, which opened in 1998, which last year hosted the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship.

Bob Edwards commented: “After 31 years of owning Meldrum House, it is the perfect time for a new chapter, where the hotel and estate will become part of Apex Hotel’s expanding portfolio.

“As a family owned and run business, we are delighted that Apex have the same principles and passion for what we have created and together with David and Terry Buchan, I wish them the very best for the next 30 years of Meldrum.”

The company has a portfolio of ten hotels spanning five cities – Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Bath and London – and employs more than 1,000 staff.

Chief executive officer of Apex Hotels, Angela Vickers said: “After a strong trading period across our portfolio, the acquisition of Meldrum House represents an opportunity to continue to diversify Apex Hotels, giving our guests even more choice of a city or countryside option.

“This is an exciting time for the company and after getting to know the team at Meldrum House it was clear they share the same aims and ambitions we have at Apex.

“Meldrum House will be one of our flagship hotels and we are delighted to be the next custodians of this historic property.”

Jordan Charles will remain as managing director, supported by his existing team, and he commented: “This is a great opportunity for Meldrum House as we have had a couple of record years of performance and solid economic growth.

“The new owners have great plans, vision and ambitions and I look forward to helping them drive the business forward with our team.”