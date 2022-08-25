First Golf Lottery winner grouped with van de Velde and Robbie Fowler

The first main prize winner of the newly launched Golf Lottery has hailed his decision to sign up to the initiative after enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime celebrity pro-am experience.

Pharmacist Jonathan Roberts won his place in the Celebrity Series event at Formby Golf Club and Formby Ladies Golf Club alongside a star-studded field after his numbers were called out in the opening Golf Lottery draw in July.

The 44-year-old was grouped alongside two-time DP World Tour winner Jean van de Velde and Liverpool Football Club legend Robbie Fowler, who retained the Celebrity Series title he won last year on Merseyside in front of a delighted home crowd.

Roberts, a 15-handicapper, said: “It was an absolutely awesome experience, everyone couldn’t have been better.

“It was great watching the likes of Jean Van de Velde, but Robbie Fowler was fantastic. He played some amazing golf and you can see why he is such a good player.”

Devised by Ryan Howsam ­– majority owner of the Legends Tour and chairman of the Staysure Group – the Golf Lottery raises funds for good causes. Charity partners include the Alzheimer’s Society, The Golf Foundation and Prostate Cancer UK.

Roberts added: “It took about to the fifth hole for my heart rate to come below 130. It was nerve-wracking but I loosened up on the back nine and felt like I had an OK round. It was well worth spending £1 a week for that experience.”

Fowler was also full of praise for the Golf Lottery and the work it is doing alongside supporting nationwide charities, saying: “Golf Lottery offers a chance for everyone to get involved.

“There is a chance for Jon to walk with professional golfers and charities earn from it as well, and that is the big thing. Fundamentally, it is raising money for people who are less fortunate and that is what it should always be about.”