Toro’s MVP kits are 10% off this month

Reesink Turfcare is once again supporting customers with discounts on genuine Toro parts. This time it’s the multi-purpose, multi-value MVP kits which are benefitting from 10 percent off in May.

A challenging economy places pressure on businesses and Reesink is always looking for ways to help businesses carefully manage costs and avoid downtime when it comes to machinery maintenance, says Michael Hampton, Reesink Turfcare parts manager.

“With the rising cost of living putting the squeeze on consumer spending, higher inflation and energy prices pressuring business costs, many businesses will benefit from taking action to reduce costs and operate more efficiently,” he says.

These handy kits already save customers up to 20 percent on the cost of buying the parts individually, so when adding on the extra 10 percent discount from Reesink, it’s easy to see how the savings mount up to be quite significant.

There are over 100 different maintenance issues such as rebuilding rollers, replacing hydraulic hoses or overhauling cutting units, and there is a Toro MVP kit for them all providing all the required parts conveniently packaged in one handy box at significant discount.

Each pack come with instructions giving advice on when to perform specific maintenance tasks depending on the model and the number of hours of use, helping to prevent running machines into the ground and incurring unnecessary costs to repair them. Plus, they allow for more accurate forecasting when setting budget aside for parts and servicing too.

And of course, they bring the peace of mind that the parts match the quality of the machine, as Michael concludes: “It’s important for a machine’s performance and longevity that genuine parts are used with the exact engineering specifications for the machine. By choosing Toro MVP kits customers can be sure they get the best performance now with fewer problems down the line, all at the best possible price. As the saying goes – every little helps.”

So, the advice is don’t delay, contact a local dealer to take advantage of this competitive offer that lasts for the month of May.