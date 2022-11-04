Scottish course that closed for Covid has still not reopened

A golf venue in Glasgow that closed in March 2020 due to the first Covid lockdown – and has still not reopened – has not been given a date for when it will operate again.

It was hoped that Linn Park Golf Course would open earlier this year but, following a consultation exercise, it was determined that it would be one of 28 sports facilities in Glasgow that remains closed.

It is being maintained and the council will listen to applications from community organisations to run the venue.

Linn Park is operated by Glasgow Life, which announced an investment of more than £1 million into its sports facilities from Glasgow City Council earlier this year.

However, at a recent council meeting in Glasgow, councillor Catherine Vallis asked about the course reopening.

She was told there was no timescale in place to reopen the venue and despite interest by community organisations to run the facility, no application has been made to the council.

The investment has ensured that several facilities have reopened – but the golf course is not one of them.

Councillor Bailie Annette Christie said: “I am sure we are all aware of the impact the pandemic has had on the public and private sector businesses in this city and across the globe.

“There has been a significant impact on the operation of our community spaces and that has challenged our traditional operating methods and models and the ability to reopen some venues operated by Glasgow Life.

“Throughout the lockdown of the city, starting in 2020, Glasgow Life embarked upon recovery planning identifying services that could potentially re-open and restart while operating within the Scottish government guidelines at that time.”

Following the allocation of £1.1 million from the current budget announced in February 2022, Glasgow Life launched a public consultation on the opening of a number of their venues which had been closed during the pandemic. The consultation received nearly 750 responses.

Councillor Christie continued: “We prioritised the areas of greatest need, previous usage and demand for the venues.

“There were 18 venues identified [for reopening] by the council and approved by the city administration committee as a priority and these were community centres and public halls.

“Therefore Linn Park Golf Course was not part of that process but since the pandemic well over 100 venues have fully reopened or are scheduled to reopen.

“Two venues and 28 sports facilities currently have no scheduled reopening date and Linn Park is one of those facilities but continues to be maintained.

“Glasgow Life is working with the council to continue to explore alternative options including through the People Make Glasgow Communities Programme which allows community organisations to take ownership or management of facilities.

“We have received interest in Linn Park Golf Course but to date no application has been made.”