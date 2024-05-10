Scottish Golf plans to create women’s and girls’ posts

Scottish Golf has said it is aiming for 30,000 women to be members of its affiliated golf clubs by 2027 – a rise of 15 percent in just four years.

The body says the plan is “ambitious” but can be achieved if it creates two dedicated women’s and girls’ posts at a total cost of £200,000, reports The Scotsman.

“This presents us with a huge opportunity for growth and to help achieve our stated vision that golf is Scotland’s game for everyone. Scottish Golf has ambitious plans to increase female participation in the sport, through its club support, participation, performance and marketing teams,” says Scottish Golf.

“With our membership’s support, we need to accelerate and invest in this area over the short, medium and long term if we are to move the dial significantly, and to do so will require committed resource, energy and investment into this area of work. We are clear that golf clubs are critical to the potential growth in women and girls in golf.”

This comes as the total membership figure for the 560-odd clubs affiliated to Scottish Golf, which has risen significantly since 2019, dropped last year by 0.1 percent. Scottish Golf’s goal is to increase it by two percent in both 2025/26 and 2026/27.

“We have worked hard to stabilise the organisation and put in place a clear strategy to continue to grow the game of golf in Scotland through to 2027,” the board said in its outline statement to clubs about a proposal to raise the per capita affiliation fee by £3 to £17.50, which will be heard at its annual general meeting on May 19.