Gemma Dryburgh becomes international ambassador for Scotscraig Golf Club

Scotscraig Golf Club in Fife has become the latest venue to sign up a big name golfer as a club ambassador.

According to The Scotsman, Gemma Dryburgh, 29, who won the TOTO Japan Classic by four shots last month, has been named the club’s first international ambassador.

She will carry official club branding on her bag and clothing when she competes in tournaments in 2023.

“I am delighted to be joining Scotscraig Golf Club as an international ambassador and tour professional,” she said. “I am proud to represent the club and its members on the world stage, and I look forward to helping grow Scotscraig’s reach and reputation both in Scotland and beyond.”

Scotscraig Golf Club manager, Liam Greasley, said: “We are delighted to announce Gemma as our first international ambassador. She is an amazingly talented player with a bright future ahead of her, and we are very excited that Gemma will be representing the club at tournaments across three continents. We look forward to working with Gemma to help promote the club and our brand worldwide.”

The club’s captain, Scott Edwards, added: “The exposure the club will gain from the relationship with Gemma is a fantastic next step in developing Scotscraig as a premier golfing destination.

“Gemma’s performances last season are something we can all be proud of, and we will hopefully see her teeing off at the club next season. We’ll be cheering Gemma on from Fife and here’s to many more victories.”

A number of golf clubs agreed to ambassadorial partnerships with golfers in 2022.

For example, Danny Willett with The Belfry Hotel & Resort, Lily May Humphreys with Royal Norwich, Billie-Jo Smith with The QHotels Collection and Gary Hurley with Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. Dundonald Links’ ambassador David Carey also performed well at the 2022 Open Championship and Bradley Dredge was named ambassador for Radyr Golf Club’s annual junior open.