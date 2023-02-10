Club profile: Callander Golf Club

Historic Callander Golf Club in Scotland has a vision of making the game of golf accessible to all, and this, it believes, can be achieved via partnerships with local organisations – but only after its members are consulted via surveys.

Situated within the beautiful Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, Callander Golf Club, designed by Old Tom Morris and opened in 1890, is one of the most scenic golf courses in the UK. And it is a club that is looking to grow.

Since 2019 the club has been undergoing a transformation. The old clubhouse adjacent to the first tee has been sold, and plans are in place to have a new clubhouse and off-course facilities opened in time for the start of this season.

Last year its members were surveyed. They were asked whether they would like the club to explore partnerships with other organisations in the town in order to provide a community hub and expand its vision of making the game of golf accessible to all.

More than 95 percent of members polled supported the club’s proposal to form links with other sporting organisations in the area and the wider Callander community.

The survey also found the vast majority of members are happy with the current condition of the course, with 95 percent responding positively to the work carried out by the greens team in 2022.

Meanwhile more than 90 percent of visitors praised the current green fees as representing great value for money.

Ken Milligan, chairman of the club’s management committee, said: “These results show our members and visitors enjoy a high-quality on-course experience at great value for money, and highlights the excellent work carried out by our greens team in 2022.

“As the club seeks to grow and flourish, it is pleasing to have the backing of our members in our mission to open the game of golf up to the entire Callander community and ensure our club is a hub for all to use.”

Plans are now in place to have a new temporary modular building installed by the start of the golf season, with proposals to build a permanent clubhouse in the near future.

As instructed by members at the recent EGM, the management committee proposes erecting a structure in the style of the temporary accommodation used at tour golf events which will provide reception, lounge, kitchen and toilet facilities for members and visitors as well as the wider Callander community.

The preferred design consists of eight ‘blocks’ and includes a viewing balcony, offices and facilities for golfers.

Milligan added: “Not only will the outlined facility provide a much-improved experience for members, it will make the club more appealing to visitors, new golfers and the wider Callander community.

“It will also ensure a better environment for our hard-working staff and volunteers who give up so much time and effort for the benefit of the club.

“We have also opened discussions with Stirling Council and other potential partners looking towards redevelopment in the longer term, and work will continue to secure a permanent multi-use facility.”