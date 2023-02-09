Golf recruitment company Promote People off to flying start

A new golf recruitment company has already placed more than 60 candidates in a variety of positions.

Promote People, a sister company to the long established Promote Golf, launched in 2022 and says the candidates were placed in a wide variety of positions, from general manager to bar and waiting staff.

Promote People’s innovative ‘Engage’ service offers a low-price, fixed-fee solution for entry-level golf club employees and includes access to Promote Golf’s popular prospectus of industry-specific online training courses for successful candidates.

More senior level positions have been recruited through its ‘Select’ product, which bestows 12 months of business support to the recruiting club as part of the appointment process.

Several of the industry’s well-known operators have already used the service, including BGL Group, Crown Golf, Royal Ashdown, North Hants and Hayling Island Golf Club.

Steve Slinger from Effingham Golf Club said: “We were delighted with the support we received from partnering with Promote People. Their experience in both the recruiting world and today’s online platforms allowed for a broader reach to take place, which coupled with professional screening interviews all included, ultimately lead to a fantastic new employee joining our team.”

Promote People has also committed to donating a percentage of its fees to charity each year, with The Footsteps Foundation in Dorchester being the recent beneficiaries. The charity improves the quality of life for children with neurological conditions, as well as supporting their parents and guardians.