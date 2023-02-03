Here’s all the winners from the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards

Nearly 500 people have attended the tenth Scottish Golf Tourism Awards which celebrated the best the industry has to offer from courses, clubhouses, shops and courses to tour operators and accommodation providers.

Due to the growth of the awards, this year the winners were chosen by a panel of independent judges from across the industry for the first time. The 2023 ceremony saw 12 awards handed out including, a new award for the country’s best Sustainability project won by Dundonald Links as well as two new awards for the best domestic and international Tour Operators, won by Connoisseur Golf and Celtic Golf.

Carnoustie Golf Links was the big winner of the evening scooping up two awards for best course over £150 and best pro shop.

Craig Blue from Visit Scotland says ‘Every year this event goes from strength to strength. There was a lot of buzz and excitement in the room with lots of positive meetings and networking opportunities taking place. With 80 tour operators representing 30 different countries around the globe along with 90 Scottish businesses, the appetite for the Home of Golf is very much alive and in demand. We look forward to welcoming both domestic and international golfers to Scotland in 2023 and beyond.’

Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2023 winners

Best Hotel 20 Rooms & Under

Old Loans Inn

Best Hotel 21-50 Rooms

The Machrie Hotel & Golf Links

Best Hotel Over 50 Rooms

Rusacks St Andrews

Best 9-Hole Course

Kingsfield Golf & Leisure

Best Course Under £75

Strathmore Golf Centre

Best Course £75-£150

Cruden Bay Golf Club

Best Course Over £150

Carnoustie Golf Links – Championship Course

Best Clubhouse

Dundonald Links

Best Pro Shop

Carnoustie Golf Links

Best Sustainability Project

Dundonald Links

Best Golf Tour Operator – UK Based

Connoisseur Golf

Best Golf Tour Operator – Overseas Based

Celtic Golf