Turnberry Titans donates £80,000 to children’s hospital

An annual walk featuring a team from Trump Turnberry has now raised just under £80,000 for a children’s hospital in Glasgow since 2015.

Since being founded in 2015, the ‘Turnberry Titans’ have striven to raise money and awareness for both the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and another partner non-profit, St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. A regular calendar of social events at the destination also contributes to the charitable support.

Last year alone the Turnberry Titans’ participation in ‘The Kiltwalk’ – raised just under £21,000. The resort’s 19-strong team donned kilts to walk a combined 297 miles through the streets of Glasgow.

This means the total annual donation is £79,295.42.

Ralph Porciani, general manager at Trump Turnberry, said: “We take great pride in being able to support our partner charities, thanks to the enthusiasm and dedication shown by our staff throughout fundraising events like The Kiltwalk.

“It’s always brilliant to present the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity with a cheque like this, knowing the vital work they will use it for, and we look forward to working with them again in future.”

William McGowan, head of partnerships and business development at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “Trump Turnberry’s support is always appreciated – and we were delighted to visit them again.

“Every donation is important to what we do, and contributions like these can make a vital difference to the young people and families we work with.”

This year promises to be another busy one for fundraising by the Turnberry Titans at Trump Turnberry, with several high-profile events already in the calendar.

The resort’s popular ladies’ lunch will take place on August 25, supporting the Glasgow Children’s Hospital and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In November, the eagerly-anticipated return of the St Andrew’s Day Ceilidh will culminate in an auction – in the magnificent Donald J Trump Ballroom – to raise money for both partner charities.