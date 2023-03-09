Range Servant opens in the UK

Range Servant is excited to present its new subsidiary, Range Servant UK, with headquarters in London, and its team based in the middle of the UK.

Range Servant has been manufacturing golf range products for the global marketplace since 1986. All products are Swedish made and the company has grown from serving local Swedish clubs to being one of the global leaders in the golf range sector. Its products can be found at the local driving range or golf entertainment facilities, such as Topgolf and BigShots Golf, and Range Servant’s approach is always driven around the customer’s needs.

The United Kingdom has always been an important market for Range Servant, and with the advancement of ball-tracking technology and golf entertainment ranges, the need for better range machines and faster service has increased two-fold. This is why Range Servant Group has decided to serve the local UK market directly. With its RS-line of machines and the release of its new robot ball picker, smart range concept, and ball management systems, it is excited to help this market grow.

“One of our first new releases is our Robotic Picker. A strong robot pulling a picker trailer, using GPS, and collecting 20,000 balls per day, is a great compliment to any range looking to reduce downtime, relocate staff to more important jobs, and operate in a more environmentally friendly way. The robot works with a ball collection ditch so that the washing process can be moved away from the centrally located ball dispenser. We would be happy to visit your range and discuss the robot picker,” says Steven McDaniel, country manager at Range Servant UK.

“If you are interested in a visit from our team or if you have Range Servant equipment and would like a service, please call us on 07342 758518 or email us at rsuk@rangeservant.com.

“We look forward to meeting you!”