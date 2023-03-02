‘The perfect time to stock up on genuine parts is now’

Proper planning and preparation now by restocking Toro genuine parts will see machines putting in their best performance throughout the busy season and avoiding costly downtime.

Machinery maintenance is an expense clubs won’t want to take risks with, especially when so many find themselves navigating price increases across the board says Michael Hampton, purchasing and sales process manager at Reesink Turfcare: “The cost of living crisis will be putting a pinch on many golf clubs’ budgets and planning ahead will be essential to help manage costs, keep machines’ performance on point and unnecessary downtime to a minimum.”

With the spring mowing season around the corner machines need to be ready to roll and able to perform throughout some of the busiest months of the year and now is the perfect time to stock up on common parts such as belts, blades, bedknives, bearings and filters.

Michael continues: “Having parts available is the difference between working time and downtime and by preparing ahead machines can spend less time in the workshop and more time on the greens.”

Investing in genuine parts ensures the optimum performance and longevity from the machine. Toro parts are designed with exact engineering specifications for the equipment, meaning machines are not only not guaranteed to perform, but there’s no risk of damaging the part or the machine, which can occur with non-genuine parts.

Michael says: “Using genuine Toro parts is the failsafe way to get a better performance for longer and a higher residual value when the time comes to sell. Toro parts fit perfectly in a Toro machine. They are identical to those used in the original machine, giving like-for-like off the product line fit.”

Bringing extra value to the decision to go genuine with Toro is the second-to-none backup and direct access to factory-trained technicians from distributor Reesink. Genuine Toro Parts are easily sourced via local dealers and Reesink branches’ comprehensive stocks.

Each dealer is computer-linked with the parts department making checking availability and placing an order both quick and efficient. Delivery is within 24 hours and even in the case of parts needing to be shipped overseas, that’s done within 48 hours from the USA.

Stocking up on MVP kits can save additional time and money. These handy packs are named for what they deliver: maintenance, value and performance. From hose kits and cutting unit overhaul kits to deck kits and more, uptime can be maximised to keep up with the demands of the turf. Not to mention the fact that an MVP kit can cost up to five percent less than buying each part separately.