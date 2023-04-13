Club profile: The Manor House Golf Club

Following investment in improving the course, The Manor House Golf Club in Wiltshire will this June host its first ever Mizuno Next Gen Series event.

The Manor House Golf Club will be the destination for some of golf’s rising stars this summer when the celebrated Wiltshire venue will play host to Europe’s leading development tour for the very first time.

The club’s acclaimed par-72 parkland course – set within 365 acres of picturesque rolling countryside on the southern edge of the Cotswolds – will welcome the 2023 Mizuno Next Gen Series, presented by Clutch Pro Tour in June for three days of scintillating action.

The official feeder tour to the European Challenge Tour, the Clutch Pro Tour Tier One event will visit the Castle Combe venue for the first time. On June 5, The Manor House will host a pro-am where amateurs will have the opportunity to play alongside a Clutch Tour player in tournament conditions before the professionals take centre stage to compete over 36 holes the following two days.

Former European Ryder Cup stars Andy Sullivan and David Howell are among the high-profile players to have previously played on the Clutch Tour, and The Manor House joins current DP World Tour venue Galgorm Castle and former venues St. Mellion and Moor Park on the schedule.

A course which offers golf on another level, with 365 acres of breathtaking rolling countryside as its backdrop, The Manor House’s beautifully manicured fairways are lined with mature oak and beech trees and will provide a tough challenge for the next generation of golfers as they compete in the sixth Tier One event of the season for a prize fund of at least £60,000.

The event will arrive at the Wiltshire course – built on a limestone base that provides natural drainage for excellent conditions all year round – following a year of investment. A major sustainable bunker renovation project is currently underway as new technology is introduced on the majority of its 80 bunkers to improve sand retention on the steep slopes.

The Manor House’s greenkeeping team also recently completed a project to help prevent erosion on the bank of the greenside lake of the second hole, and the club has purchased a new sprayer for turf care purposes.

Golf club manager, Andy Ryan, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Mizuno Next Gen Series, presented by Clutch Pro Tour in June and are looking forward to welcoming everyone for what promises to be a great few days of golf.

“After recent course investment, and with further improvements set to take place ahead of the event including the completion of bunker work, the course will be in an excellent condition and will provide a real test for the game’s next stars.”

The club, owned and managed by the Exclusive Collection, features the 18-hole, par-72, parkland course that was designed by Peter Alliss and Clive Clark, and opened for play in 1992.

The venue is part of The Manor House estate, a luxury country house hotel with Michelin star dining, also home to The Castle Inn, a 12th century pub offering rooms and gastropub fare in the heart of the village.