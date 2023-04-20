Nespresso to supply coffee to The Renaissance Club

Nespresso Professional has announced it will be the new coffee supplier at The Renaissance Club, providing machines and coffee to both the Villas at Renaissance, guest bedrooms, the clubhouse and the halfway house.

With a state-of-the-art clubhouse, members and their guests are assured a luxury welcome, with exceptional offerings on and off the golf course. Now with various machines from the impressive Aguila, which can produce up to 200 coffees per hour, to the new touch screen Momento range allowing guests to choose from a variety of coffees from the Nespresso range.

It isn’t just those in the clubhouse who can enjoy the range of Nespresso coffees – the Renaissance Club offers members and their guests spacious, luxury accommodation within yards of the first tee, practice range and putting greens, and the Villas at Renaissance now have Nespresso machines set up for guests to enjoy.

Robin Stewart, vice president of service operations, The Renaissance Club, said, “One of our core mission statements is to offer world class service within all aspects of the club. We are delighted to be working with Donna Dowson and her team at Nespresso Professional as our members and their guests are now guaranteed high quality coffee across multiple locations. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Donna Dowson, UK sales manager – business development and HORECA (Scotland) Nespresso Professional, said: “The Renaissance Club is a very special site, and we wanted to ensure a customised coffee solution tailored to the luxury environment. The flexible Nespresso Coffee Machines give the assurance that guests will enjoy coffee of consistent quality. At Nespresso our coffees are carefully selected from the world’s best coffees. Our exceptional quality coffee ensure that The Renaissance Club will be able to provide their guests with the highest quality coffee possible.”

In recent years there has been a growing trend in the amount of golf club coffee being served. Having a place where golfers can relax and grab a coffee, before or after a round, can really add to the whole experience. With golf clubs having such a captive audience, premium coffees are something to take advantage of. Nespresso Professional offer a number a solutions, as like with different golf shots, it isn’t a one size fits all.

