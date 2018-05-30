Open Solutions unveils grand offer for golf clubs

IT supplier to the golf industry Open Solutions has launched an offer for golf clubs in which they will receive a £1,000 discount if they upgrade to a fully integrated golf club management system.

“Save £1,000? Or improve your bottom line? With Open Solutions, you can do both,” said a spokesman.

“Upgrade to our fully integrated golf club management system – from EPoS and tills to club members’ app, and everything in between – and you’ll get £1,000 off.”

Open Solutions has been investing heavily in its offering to golf clubs and, according to Adrian Dawson, club secretary at Woodcote Park Golf Club in Surrey, it is the best software solution available.

“To date, we’ve not seen anything that matches this capability, and that’s got a lot to do with why we’ve kept Open Solutions for over 12 years,” he said. “The simple fact is that everything works, and does what we want it to.”

“We’re helping more than 250 customers get what they want from our fully integrated business solutions for over 20 years,” added the spokesman.

The offer ends September 30, 2018. To save your club £1,000, contact Open Solutions now on 01732 367 227 or info@opensolint.com

Visit www.opensolutionsinternational.com for more information.