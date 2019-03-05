More than £20k awarded to small golf clubs

More than £20,000 has now been awarded to ‘small golf clubs’ – about a third of the total allocated – to help them prepare for the new World Handicap System (WHS).

The money has been donated by England Golf’s ‘preferred partner’, the golf club IT specialist, Club Systems International (CSI), to, so far, 44 golf clubs, ahead of the change in 2020.

With an application and approval process administrated by England Golf, grants of more than £500 have been made available to qualifying clubs to enable them to purchase a CSI 10″ PSiTouch screen, allowing club members to input their own scores – an essential piece of hardware, as player input of scoring is a prerequisite of WHS.

Darren Wood, CSI’s relationship manager, joined England Golf’s handicap and course rating manager, Gemma Hunter, at the first installation, at Haigh Hall GC, in Wigan.

He explained: “Since announcing the offer at the England Golf roadshows last year, we have seen a steady flow of enquiries and, subsequently, accepted offers. Our financial support continues to help smaller clubs acquire the same cutting-edge technology used by their larger counterparts.

“Giving something back and helping to grow and progress the game, is very much at the heart of CSI’s philosophy and something about which I am, personally, very passionate. I’m very proud that CSI is at the forefront of this movement.”

Clubs need to meet at least one of three criteria to qualify for a grant: having fewer than 300 members, an annual revenue of less than £250,000 or employing fewer than three full-time staff. Clubs meeting the required criteria will qualify for a grant totalling 25, 50, or 75 per cent of the normal PSiTouch price of £695 (plus VAT).

CSI owns and administrates Europe’s largest online golfing community, HowDidiDo, and has been designing, building and supporting IT systems for golf clubs since 1982. To apply for a grant, clubs should email clubsupport@englandgolf.org to request an application form.