Golf club agrees to make changes following tragic accident

A leading Scottish golf club has removed a large hedge, following a police recommendation to trim it, after an 11-year-old boy was tragically killed on a nearby road.

Thomas Wong was struck by a bin lorry, which was leaving Royal Burgess Golf Club’s car park, as he was cycling to school on a main road earlier this year.

The police carried out a reconstruction of the tragic incident and issued a number of recommendations to both the golf club and the local council to help ensure another accident like it doesn’t happen again.

The golf club, said to be the oldest in the world, removed the hedge to increase visibility, and is looking at improved signage and speed measures, and has requested that waste collections and other HGV operations avoid times when children are travelling to and from school.

Graham Callander, general manager of Royal Burgess, said: “We are actively working with both the police and local council and whatever recommendations they have we will actively work with them to put in place as soon as possible.

“The first [recommendation] was to trim back the hedge to give a little bit more visibility coming out of the car park and we decided it was more significant to take it down entirely.

“We have asked the contractors to try and avoid coming to us during peak times, and we are looking at other measures as well. Anything we can do to make it safer we are happy to comply.”

City of Edinburgh councillors have also vowed to do everything possible to prevent a repeat of the tragedy. Improved signage is expected, including new painted stop road markings and signage on existing sign poles, while speed humps are to be installed and road officers are also looking at installing ‘tactile mats’ around the car park exit.

A possible reduction in the speed limit on the main road to 20mph is being looked at, while a reduction from 40mph to 30mph on a nearby road will be implemented.

After his death, Thomas’s family described him as “the perfect son” and said they were “utterly heartbroken”. In a statement after the tragedy, they said: “He was the best little brother to his older sister and was adored by all his family.

“Thomas went to Cramond Primary School, which he loved. He made good friends there. We will all miss him terribly. We are very grateful for all the sympathy and heartfelt messages we have received from people. Thank you.”