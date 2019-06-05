Golfer avoids jail after throttling fellow player

A golfer who throttled and later punched a fellow player who had criticised his etiquette because he didn’t shout ‘fore’ has avoided jail.

According to the Daily Mail, the victim, Lee Heasman, 49, was playing with friends at Tenterden Golf Club in Kent in October 2017 when a ball flew past them as they putted on the 14th hole.

Angry that there had been no shouts of ‘fore’ to warn them, Heasman’s friend approached Adam Roffey, 31, who was among the golfers behind.

Heasman, who has epilepsy, said Roffey quickly became violent and put his hands around Heasman’s neck and throttled him.

Heasman managed to walk away – and then got his phone out to take photos of Roffey so he could inform the golf club and the police about what happened.

Folkestone Magistrates’ Court heard how Roffey then stormed over to Heasman and attacked him again, this time punching him, causing him to fall over a golf trolley.

The incident – which saw Heasman fall onto a rockery in the club’s garden – was caught on the club’s CCTV and reported to police. Roffey was arrested for assault.

Heasman said: “The ball came flying out of nowhere and one of the members of my party had words with Mr Roffey about golfing etiquette and dangerous play.

“He then turned nasty and I stepped in to challenge him and he put his hands around my throat twice and tried to throttle me.

“I went the clubhouse to get my phone and get photos of him so I could report him, but he came at me and assaulted me again.

“CCTV shows him punching and shoving me. He grabbed hold of me and punched me and I went over on the ground. People had to jump in to stop him.”

Both men were members of the club – but Heasman has not been back since due to fears over his epilepsy and of bumping into his attacker, who, according to the paper, has not been banned.

Roffey was found guilty of assault by beating but was only handed a nine-month conditional discharge and told to pay £750 in court costs after a two-day trial.

Club chairman Peter Smallridge said: “The management committee will consider what to do in the light of this information.”