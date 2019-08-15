Scotland’s first Topgolf centre to feature three-tiered driving range

Topgolf, the entertainment company which has been highly successful in England where there are three venues, is to open its first in Scotland.

Topgolf centres are typically driving ranges featuring microchipped golf balls that provide instant feedback on each shot’s accuracy and distance, where games can be played by all ages and skill levels. There are no dress codes and drinks, including alcohol, along with food, are served.

The three in England all include areas featuring large screens broadcasting entertainment such as live sports, and they are very popular with younger people in the evening.

The venue for Scotland is set to be at Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire, and will feature Scotland’s first three-storey driving range, after it was approved by planners. It will also include a ‘golf entertainment centre’.

Parent company Topgolf International says the multi-level complex will allow golfers to practice their swing from climate controlled hitting bays 27 feet in the air.

Full plans for the huge complex included 72 hitting bays over three tiers, an open air roof terrace and bar with seating for 70 people, a sports bar, a lounge, an events hall with nearly 100 seats, one drive-thru coffee shop and one drive-thru restaurant.

It will employ around 350 people.

The golf complex will be built on land at junction 2 of the M74

Ashfield Land, owner of the site, is working with Topgolf to bring the plans to fruition.

Topgolf, which was set up by two British brotehrs, operates more than 50 venues across the US, and one in Australia. Together these centres entertain more than 17 million guests annually.

Nearly half of those describe themselves as ‘non-golfers’.

Their venues also include simulator lounges through Topgolf Swing Suite and the firm also hosts a global Topgolf Tour competition.

