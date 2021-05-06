Another golf club suffers arson attack

At least four UK golf clubs have suffered fires in the last two weeks – and all are believed to have been the work of arsonists.

The latest is Fereneze Golf Club in Glasgow, where a gorse bush next to one of the greens was ignited.

Local reports say this was caused by teenage arsonists, who have attacked the venue earlier this year, and the latest blaze could be seen for miles around. Firefighters took several hours to bring it under control.

Fereneze Golf Club captain Bert Holt said five separate fires were started in the gorse bush areas of the course on Sunday night, with one large area particularly well alight.

He added: “One of the fires was next to the third tee and another close to the 17th tee.

“Thankfully, there was no damage to the golf course.

“My biggest concern is that valuable police and fire resources are being wasted tackling blazes on the golf course when they could be better deployed elsewhere.

“It is also very upsetting for our members and there are health and safety concerns for our staff picking up the rubbish which is being left by the same youths.

“We also had a case recently where a group ripped out flowers which had just been planted. It was pointless vandalism.

“Ultimately, it is down to their parents to make sure these things don’t happen.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) added: “We were alerted at 9.31pm on Sunday to reports of grass on fire at Fereneze Golf Club.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance and firefighters extinguished a gorse fire.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe and there were no reported casualties.”

Earlier this year a wooden bench on one of the fairways was badly damaged after it was set ablaze.

Chief Inspector Alan Gray said: “We would appeal for anyone who was in the area of Fereneze Golf Club on Sunday and saw suspicious behaviour to come forward.

“This type of behaviour is extremely reckless and puts lives at risk, including those of golfers.”

The fire took place just a few hours after Lutterworth Golf Club in Leicestershire’s clubhouse was destroyed in a fire, in which arson is suspected. The weekend before, at Vale of Leven Golf Club in Scotland, trees were set alight. That was just a few days after Marsden Park Golf Club in Lancashire’s clubhouse was attacked by arsonists. Earlier this year Uphall Golf Club in Scotland also lost its clubhouse to a fire.