GolfSixes returns for 2024

The GolfSixes League has resumed for 2024.

Nine leagues are getting underway in England this weekend, joining those in Scotland and Wales who started in previous weeks. Forty English clubs will play across Saturday and Sunday this weekend, celebrating another big year of the junior golf format, with over 130 leagues currently planned for the year.

Created in 2017 by junior golf charity the Golf Foundation to give young golfers the opportunity to play on the golf course in a format that is fun, team based and suitable for beginners.

With the support of The R&A, the Golf Foundation has taken the format to new heights in recent years. Last year, with the help of the Ladies European Tour, DP World Tour and the Confederation of Professional Golf, GolfSixes League was introduced to 20 countries across the globe, including UAE and South Africa – with more rollouts planned in 2024.

Across the home nations, meanwhile, the format has grown year on year. Last year saw more than 600 clubs take part in various events, with over 8,000 young people playing in leagues against other golf clubs. Over a quarter of participants were female, which allies with the Golf Foundation’s focus on inclusion across the sport.

The introductory level of the event – handicaps are limited to no lower than 37 – allow young people to enjoy a competitive version of the game without feeling overwhelmed by more experienced golfers, and it has helped to grow the sport off the back of it. Clubs who took part in GolfSixes League in 2023 saw a 43 percent increase in affiliated membership among juniors, while 88 percent of players who took part said they would like to play more golf as a result of taking part in GolfSixes League.

“We’re really excited to get going once again,” said Katie Moggan, head of GolfSixes League for the Golf Foundation. “We’ve had so much interest in this year’s events already, and we’re hoping to see even more young people than last year take to the course. The feedback from last year was so positive, and the young people all loved taking part, so it’s a brilliant format to introduce once again. We also have new mental wellbeing tips for parents and their kids to share before, during and after events this year, as part of our Unleash Your Drive initiative, so hopefully that helps see an impact both on and off the course. It’s been a brilliant 12 months working, and thanks to the support of The R&A, we can’t wait for the summer ahead!”