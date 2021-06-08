Golf course that closed in April 2020 is now set to reopen

A Scottish golf club that controversially closed down just before the surge in golf participation that has been driven by the pandemic started, and has since become run-down, is set to reopen.

Councillors voted by a majority of just one to close Camperdown Golf Course in Dundee in 2019, citing dwindling usage and rising costs, and the 18-hole venue shut in April 2020 – one month before the boom started.

Since its closure there have been local press reports about how run-down the venue has become, with, for example, a car found discarded in a bunker on the third hole earlier this year.

Now The Courier is reporting that Dundee City Council has agreed in principle to back a plan for the reopening of Camperdown Golf Course.

It is set to be replaced by a nine-hole golf course, 18-hole putting range and state-of-the-art 20-bay driving range.

The old clubhouse at Camperdown House would also be reopened to include a bar and café.

The operation of the facility will be handed over to Amity Hospitality, a firm specialising in leisure management, development and consultancy. The company has previous experience of re-launching ‘defunct’ golf courses, having overseen a similar restoration at the Fairways Golf Centre near Inverness in 2019.

“We’ve said since the closure of the golf course that we’d continue to pursue options for its use and I’m delighted that these proposals have now come forward, showing a positive vision for the future,” council leader John Alexander said.

“Camperdown Golf Course is a beautiful course and, while it was unfortunate that we could no longer afford to invest, the proposals by Amity represent a significant investment which provide modern golf facilities for the public, increase visitor numbers and enhance the park generally.”

There have been growing calls to reopen the venue due to the participation surge, with another municipal Dundee venue, Caird Park, capping its membership numbers due to demand.

“Many members who tried to re-join after the Covid-19 pandemic have been told the golf course is closed to new and previous members who have been a member for the past 20 years,” said one local golfer this spring.

“The council closed down Camperdown and now Dundee golfers are being excluded from playing reasonably priced golf.

“The authorities must change this as soon as possible so any golfer in the city and everyone can apply for a membership.

“If this is not going to be the case then a rethink on opening Camperdown back up for golfers in the city should be looked at seriously.”